Disney government in dark about effect of law dissolving it

·4 min read

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — At the first meeting of Walt Disney World's private government since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure to dissolve it next year, officials said Wednesday they were still confused about what the new legislation meant, even as some ripple effects were starting to be felt.

The administrator of the government, called the Reedy Creek Improvement District, said the expansion of a solar power project could be delayed because of financing challenges linked to the legislation, and the union for the district’s firefighters expressed concerns about what the dissolution might mean for members' lifetime benefits.

After the meeting, Donald Greer, who has been a member of Reedy Creek’s board of supervisors since 1975, said the board could not provide clear answers on those issues because “we don’t know where we are going.”

“The district may have a response as soon as we know what it means, but I don’t know if anybody knows what it means. I don’t think anyone has deciphered it,” Greer said.

The dissolution measure was passed quickly in the Republican-controlled statehouse without public study of its impact and was hastily signed into law by DeSantis. The move came in a GOP push to punish Disney over its opposition to another new law barring instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in early grade school, which critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

For the governor, the feud was the latest front in a culture war he has waged over policies involving race, gender and the coronavirus, battles DeSantis has harnessed to make himself one of the most popular Republicans in the country and a likely 2024 presidential candidate.

A day before DeSantis signed the bill into law, the Reedy Creek Improvement District sent a statement to investors that said it would continue its financial operations as usual. The district wrote that its agreement with the state forbids Florida from limiting or altering the district’s ability to collect taxes or fulfill its bond obligations.

Critics of the dissolution bill have warned that taxpayers in neighboring counties could end up shouldering about $1 billion in debts from the district. DeSantis has dismissed those concerns and said additional legislation would be drafted to clarify the future of such special districts in the state.

At the Reedy Creek meeting Wednesday, district administrator John Classe said a developer has experienced challenges financing a planned expansion of a solar power program, meaning it could be delayed.

Jon Shirey, the head of the union for Reedy Creek’s firefighters, who make up around half of the private government’s 400 employees, asked supervisors to give his members reassurances that their jobs and benefits would be preserved since they have been kept in the dark about what the effect is going to be. The firefighters, particularly retirees, are worried about losing their guaranteed lifetime health insurance, he said.

“We have been told to stay quiet, don’t talk to the media, don’t engage with current events,” Shirey told supervisors. “We have been told the leadership of the district will tell the story. They will be the ones putting out the message. I ask you, ‘What is that message?’”

The supervisors did not respond, and in fact spent little time devoted to the legislation which poses an existential threat to the 55-year-old Reedy Creek Improvement District. Classe told supervisors its workers would continue to function with the same “high standards and professionalism they always have done as we learn what this legally means.”

Backers of the dissolution of Reedy Creek have argued it removes an unfair advantage the entertainment giant has over other theme parks, including allowing it to issue bonds and set its own zoning standards.

At an event Monday, the governor assured a cheering crowd that Disney’s bond debts won’t be dumped on taxpayers.

“Under no circumstances will Disney be able to not pay its debts, we will make sure of that,” DeSantis said.

Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has put Reedy Creek on a “negative watch” list, indicating that the private government’s ratings could stay the same or potentially be downgraded. A downgrade would make borrowing more difficult for Reedy Creek.

Another ratings agency, S&P Global Ratings, said that among the questions left unanswered by the new law was whether Reedy Creek would reconstitute after it's dissolved next year, how utility operations and debt would be transferred to the neighboring governments if it came to that and how the neighboring governments would raise taxes to secure Reedy Creek’s debt.

Under the law, Reedy Creek would expire by June 2023. The lack of public answers from Reedy Creek leaders about the new law may come from fear “the governor will find their statements unfriendly and that will complicate things,” said Shirey, who added he is optimistic lawmakers will look after the interests of the district’s first responders.

“We have 14 months, and a lot can change between now and then,” Shirey said.

___

Izaguirre reported from Tallahassee, Florida

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP.

Mike Schneider And Anthony Izaguirre, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Crypto: Musk’s influence ‘makes regulators and investors nervous,’ expert says

    Emily Parker, CoinDesk Executive Director of Global Content, joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine Fidelity's choice to allow bitcoin to be included in 401(k) savings, dogecoin's price action related to Elon Musk's tweets, and bitcoin price points.

  • Here's what convinced Warren Buffett to pile into this oil company

    As investors grapple with a frustrating trading environment this year, one veteran portfolio manager has a unique perspective on why Buffett is piling into the oil company.

  • Boeing lost $660 million by agreeing to Trump's demands for new Air Force One jets

    Adopting Trump's demands came with "a very unique set of risks that Boeing probably shouldn't have taken," the company's CEO said Wednesday.

  • Poilievre, Charest call for more pipelines while insisting they can cut emissions

    Two of the main players in the Conservative leadership race have pitched plans to approve more Canadian energy products while backing away from the Liberals' greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets. Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest both released new policy proposals on energy and the environment Tuesday. Poilievre told reporters in Gatineau, Que. that he would ban imports of foreign oil and and might revive energy projects rejected by the current federal government. But when asked about envi

  • Poland to reduce flights if talks with controllers fail

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government has announced plans to drastically reduce flights at Warsaw’s two airports starting Sunday if talks with air traffic controllers demanding better working conditions fail. Regulations published late Monday state the Frederic Chopin and Modlin airports would operate from 07:30 GMT until 15:00 GMT each day and only handle flights to and from key destinations. The majority of air traffic controllers in Warsaw are threatening to quit their jobs May 1 after a

  • Kansas looks to use taxes on sports bets to attract Chiefs

    TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators were close Wednesday to approving a measure authorizing sports betting that would dedicate most of the state's revenues from it to efforts to lure the Kansas City Chiefs from Missouri to the Kansas side of the metropolitan area. The Kansas Senate expected to vote this week on a bill allowing people in the state to use cellphone or computer apps to bet on sporting events and to place bets at state-owned casinos or up to 50 other locations chosen by each casi

  • Activists Caution Shell (SHEL) Over Emission Target Liability

    The environmental activist group warns Shell (SHEL) about its inaction to implement the Dutch court's verdict to lower emissions.

  • Ford earnings beat expectations, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest earnings report for Ford.

  • War not affecting Ukrainian rocket supplier for Nova Scotia spaceport project: CEO

    HALIFAX — The company planning to build Canada’s first spaceport in northeastern Nova Scotia says the war in Ukraine has not affected its plans to source rockets from the embattled European country. Daily planning work continues with the makers of the Cyclone-4M rocket, who are based in Dnipro, Ukraine, Steve Matier, CEO of Maritime Launch Services, said in an interview Tuesday. “As it stands today, there is no effect to us,” Matier said. He said his company still hopes to conduct its first laun

  • Customer service problems continue to plague Transat — and entire sector — CEO says

    MONTREAL — Transat A.T. chief executive Annick Guérard says the tour operator is working to improve the long phone-wait times and customer service frustrations plaguing the airline sector throughout the pandemic. Following its annual shareholder meeting Wednesday, the CEO said she hopes the hours passengers spend on hold to get through to a service agent will be a thing of the past by summer. Guérard acknowledged that customer service has not lived up to the "outstanding" standards the company t

  • Facebook briefly drops 6% after Bloomberg incorrectly publishes disappointing forward guidance for revenue

    The financial news and data firm acknowledged the mistake shortly after. Facebook reports its second quarter earnings after the closing bell today.

  • Judge blasts Elon Musk's 'ironic' and 'meritless' bid to tweet about Tesla without a lawyer's approval

    Even as Elon Musk is on the verge of owning Twitter, he'll still be legally required to run some tweets past his Tesla "Twitter sitter" lawyer.

  • Canada's Gallant, Peterman clinch world mixed doubles curling playoff berth early

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant secured a playoff spot at the world mixed doubles curling championship with Wednesday's 6-2 win over England. Winnipeg's Peterman and Gallant of St. John's, N.L., have two more round-robin games to play Thursday at the Sous-Moulin Sports Centre, but the Canadians were guaranteed one of six playoff berths with the victory over siblings Anna and Ben Fowler. Canada (6-1) can finish no worse than third in Pool B. It plays its final preliminary-rou

  • Suicide blast in southern Pakistan kills 3 Chinese, driver

    An explosion ripped through a van inside a university campus in southern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver, officials said. A separatist militant group claimed responsibility and said the attack was carried out by a woman suicide bomber. The bombing at the University of Karachi also wounded a fourth Chinese national and a Pakistani guard accompanying the van, according to university spokesman Mohammad Farooq.

  • Meta stock pops after hours on earnings, daily active users

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down better than expected quarterly earnings for Facebook parent Meta.

  • French investigate who is behind fiber optic cables sabotage

    PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary investigation Wednesday into the suspected sabotage of fiber optic cables, which disrupted the internet in several regions around France, and said the country's domestic intelligence agency would help with the probe. The outages occurred early Wednesday, hitting several — but not all — operators into the day. Authorities suggested the damage to the cables was intentional. Moving quickly, the prosecutor's office opened a preliminary

  • 3 Canadian Bank Value Stocks With Yields up to 4.8%

    Canadian bank stocks are solid dividend payers. Here are three reasonably valued banks that are good considerations now. The post 3 Canadian Bank Value Stocks With Yields up to 4.8% appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Mixed earnings from U.S. tech giants may do little to assuage worried investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A mixed bag of earnings from some of Wall Street’s biggest companies may muddy the outlook for investors hoping to "buy the dip" amid a vicious stock market selloff. With a massive week of corporate results under way, Google parent Alphabet Inc reported first-quarter revenue below expectations on Tuesday, while software giant Microsoft Corp forecast double-digit revenue growth for its next fiscal year. Investors have focused on results from some of Wall Street’s biggest names this week, hoping they could provide a counterweight to the deluge of news that has battered stocks in recent days, highlighted by concerns over an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve to worries over geopolitical turbulence stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the