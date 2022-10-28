Disney’s First Plus-Size Animated Character Is Here — So What’s Next?

Alicia Vrajlal
·4 min read

Content warning: This article discusses body image and disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing.

Disney has received a wave of praise over the past few days following the release of a new short film, Reflect. While many of us have grown up seeing Disney princesses and characters with narrow waists and slender frames, Reflect represents the animation powerhouse’s deviation from this trend as it continues its mission to better represent society’s diversity.

The film features Disney’s first plus-size animated character, a young ballet dancer, Bianca, who struggles with confidence and body dysmorphia. In a clip that has gone viral on TikTok, we see Bianca practising ballet in the mirror. As she peers into the mirror while her dance teacher says “Tight tummy, long neck”, the mirror image of Bianca breaks apart, symbolising the broken way in which she perceives her own body.

@retrocosygamer It’s available on Disney + and shows how she battles body dysmorphia #plussizedisney #disneyprincess #plussizerepresentation ♬ After LIKE – Short Ver. – IVE

Directed by Hillary Bradfield, whose previous works include Frozen 2 and Encanto, the short film explores how Bianca “battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channelling her inner strength, grace and power”.

The movie has already attracted a plethora of positive responses from young women, praising Disney for not only featuring a protagonist with a larger body, but exploring body dysmorphia which is highly prevalent across the world.

It’s undeniably admirable to see Disney tackling an issue like body dysmorphia, which is both sensitive and not nearly explored enough in pop culture, especially in the animated space.

On the other hand, Reflect’s release also serves as a reminder that the entertainment industry often created storylines for plus-size characters that revolve around their appearance and body image. We so often see on-screen characters with slimmer frames navigating romance, careers and friendships. Yet when characters with larger bodies are given a story arc in a TV show or movie, they’re often related to their plight for physical transformation, their experience feeling othered because of how they look, or how life becomes somewhat easier when they lose weight. Examples include Rebel Wilson in Senior Year and Jillian Bell in Brittany Runs a Marathon.

This denies these characters of being presented as multi-faceted, multidimensional people, and I wonder why Hollywood can’t simply let them just be themselves — strong, empowered women going about their life regardless of how they look? Why can’t they be the main character simply striving for the promotion or trying to find love in a bustling city — without their appearance being factored into the scenario?

Great representation doesn’t need to be confined to narratives where communities are only defined by the adversities they face. Just like a person of colour doesn’t need to necessarily face racism or talk about their cultural background in order to be a captivating and entertaining character — the same applies for plus-sized people.

Having said that, the entertainment industry’s progress towards better representation of diverse communities is gradual, and any step forward is one worth celebrating.

As the wave of positive social media reactions indicate, Reflect is a great milestone for plus-size representation in animations. It marks a moment for many women — who’ve felt their appearance doesn’t match society’s expectations — to feel seen and heard on screen.

Reflect is available to stream on Disney+.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

The Long & Decolonised History Of Black Mermaids

Wedding Season Is TV's Reinvention Of The Romcom

She Created Her Own Korean Disney Princess Musical

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • CFL player hungry for Edmonton food scene in online video series

    Injuries and losses in the 2022 Elks season meant more time off the field for offensive lineman Justin Renfrow, giving him the opportunity to eat his way through the Edmonton food scene and put the spotlight on local businesses. The 32-year-old Philadelphia native has been exploring Edmonton restaurants since moving to the city for football two years ago and has been impressed by what it has to offer. "There's seafood, there's good barbecue here and then there's also the Mexican food. The Colomb

  • Canada's Masse looks to build on strong World Cup opener this weekend in Toronto

    TORONTO — The Canadian swim team has picked up where it left off after a strong 12-month stretch marked by success at the Summer Olympics, world championships and Commonwealth Games. Canada kicked off the FINA World Cup circuit last weekend in Berlin with 10 podium appearances. The national team will be looking to build on that performance this weekend at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. "We continue to push each other and ultimately just continue to challenge each other to be better each day,"

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.

  • Sorokin has 41-save shutout as Islanders beat Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin stopped 41 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Islanders beat the crosstown-rival Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Josh Bailey also scored and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assist to help the Islanders snap a three-game losing streak. Jaroslav Halak had 26 saves against his former team while losing for the third time in three starts for the Rangers, who have lost four straight (0-2-2) after a 3-1-0 start. OILERS 3, BLUE

  • Coyotes set to begin life inside cosy new home: 'Certainly gonna be different'

    Auston Matthews drove by the Arizona Coyotes' new home this summer. The 5,000-seat rink tucked into a college campus is a temporary solution — for at least the next three seasons — as the franchise continues working on a proposed long-term arena. Matthews, who grew up in the Phoenix area, wants to see the franchise that sparked his hockey obsession — long before the Toronto Maple Leafs sniper scored 60 goals in a season and won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP — succeed in the desert. He's also curiou

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th