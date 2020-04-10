‘The Disney Family Singalong’: ABC Sets Musical TV Special With Celebrity Crooners

Click here to read the full article.

Christina Aguilera, Kristin Chenoweth and Luke Evans are among the stars that will feature in a Disney musical special for ABC.

The broadcaster has set The Disney Family Singalong, a one-hour event special, to launch on Thursday April 16 at 8pm. The special will fill the gap left by the move of firefighter drama Station 19 to the Grey’s Anatomy, after the medical drama was forced to move up its season finale as a result of the Coronavirus production shutdown.

The nationwide singalong will feature celebrities and their families taking on their favorite Disney tunes from their own homes. Others involved in the remote performances including Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Auliʻi Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley and John Stamos.

The show will also feature an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics where audiences can follow along with their favorite celebrities as they sing songs from Disney classics including Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and Toy Story as well as recent titles such as Moana, Frozen and High School Musical.

The special will also air PSAs with talent from across Walt Disney Television to raise awareness about Feeding America’s vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music. We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment.

