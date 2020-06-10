Disney is developing musical based on Lionel Richie's hits

Photo credit: Getty Images

Disney is developing a musical movie based on the popular songs of the legendary Lionel Richie.

Naturally titled All Night Long, the new project will be a live-action movie that features some of the American singer-songwriter's greatest hits. According to Variety, the film is in the early stages of development and is intended to have a theatrical release.

Richie, who already has a connection with the House of Mouse thanks to his judging role on the Disney-owned ABC show American Idol, is said to have sold the pitch to the studio himself back in January.

Rami Malek picked up the Oscar for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, which raked in over $900 million at the global box office. The Elton John biopic Rocketman grossed almost $200 million, while its leading man Taron Egerton picked up a Golden Globe for his performance.

The movie is being produced by the singer and his manager Bruce Eskowitz, along with Dana Brunetti and Matt Del Piano. Crazy Rich Asians screenwriter Pete Chiarelli is currently working on the script.

While not much is known about the project at this point, Variety reports that the movie is expected to have a 'jukebox musical vibe' like Mamma Mia!, Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman.

Although the Richie musical is intended for cinemas, the likes of Bohemian Rhapsody have found continued success away from the big screen, with the Queen biopic beating Avengers: Infinity War to become the fasting-selling digital download movie of all time, selling nearly 265,000 digital copies in its first eight days.

