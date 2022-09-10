Disney Debuts Live-Action 'The Little Mermaid' Teaser Trailer

Walt Disney Studios has officially released the first trailer for filmmaker Rob Marshall's live-action reimagination of The Little Mermaid. The new teaser showcases stunning underwater scenes as Ariel, played by actress Halle Bailey (grown-ish), is pictured wandering through various caverns and singing a verse from Alan Menken's classic track "Part of Your World."

Bailey is joined by co-stars Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) who voices the distinguished red crab Sebastian, Javier Bardem (No Country For Old Men) who plays King Triton, Awkwafina (Shang-Chi) as the eccentric seagull Scuttle, and Melissa McCarthy (Spy) as the main antagonist Ursula. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marc Platt, Marshall, and John DeLuca will co-produce the film while Alan Menken, the original composer for the 1989 animation will return to write new music for the upcoming film.

Below is an official synopsis from Disney:

The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

The Little Mermaid is set to debut in theaters on May 26, 2023. Look for more trailers and details to emerge in the coming months.

Elsewhere in entertainment, Florence Pugh's Black Widow Will Reportedly Lead Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts.