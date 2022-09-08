Disney+ Day has landed—here's what's streaming for today's event

Madison Durham, Reviewed
·4 min read
Disney Plus Day 2022 is here.
Disney Plus Day 2022 is here.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Fans of Marvel's Thor (or Obi-Wan Kenobi or Frozen), gear up, because Disney+ day has arrived. The streaming celebration is here a bit earlier this year than last year's event, with new releases, streaming discounts and special events on the roster.

We've rounded up the entire roster of films and series debuting for the event—including Thor: Love and Thunder, Pinocchio and the Obi-Wan documentary—so that you can get a sense of what's new, as well as the different promotions you can take advantage of during the event today, September 8.

Get this limited-time Disney+ offer

Between all of the new film and series launches, you're going to want to sign up for Disney+ while this deal is still hot to stream it all. Right now, new subscribers can get their first month of Disney Plus for just $1.99.

$1.99 per month

What is Disney+ Day?

Disney+ Day is a day devoted to celebrating the properties that catapulted the streaming platform to prominence, from evergreen staples like The Mandalorian and Loki to new and upcoming series and films like Thor: Love and ThunderPinocchioShe-Hulk and more. Today features new releases from all the Disney+ brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star in international markets as well as behind-the-scenes videos and clips.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The celebration features deals and promotions across Disney's theme parks. Select AMC theaters are hosting live screenings of Disney, Star Wars and Marvel classics for the event. This year's Disney+ Day also kicks off the start of the D23 Expo, a Disney fan event that takes place in Anaheim, California. The D23 Expo runs from tomorrow, September 9 to September 11.

It's likely various updates and promotions will drop as the day goes on, so it's recommended that fans follow along with the Disney+ Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts (@DisneyPlus) today for first looks at upcoming Disney+ movies and series.

What is coming to Disney+ for Disney+ Day?

There are plenty of exciting film and series debuting on Disney+ for Disney+ Day. Directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale and more, Thor: Love and Thunder premiered earlier this summer, and September 8 will be the first time the film is available for streaming on Disney+—you'll also be able to stream it in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ for no additional cost.

The live-action remake of Pinocchio will also premiere on Disney+ Day. Starring Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key and more, the film is a retelling of the classic story with visual echos of the 1940 animated film. You can also catch several making-of features, like Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return and Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Series debuts for Disney+ Day include Tierra Incógnita, an Argentinian mystery series that follows a teen and his friends as they seek answers for the mystery of his parents' disappearance in Tierra Incógnita, a horror amusement park, and Cars on the Road, a follow-up to the Cars film series starring Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy in their original roles.

Check out the full list of releases below, and keep an eye out for announcements throughout the day.

What else is happening for Disney+ Day?

There are lots of deals and promotions beyond streaming releases to take advantage of for Disney+ Day. First and foremost, if you're not already a subscriber, you can sign up for one month of Disney+ for $1.99, saving you $6 on the first month of your subscription. It's a great deal, especially if you're looking to watch any of the new releases and haven't yet signed up.

If you're a Disney theme park regular with a Disney+ account, you can take part in Disney+-inspired photo opps, meet-and-greets and more, as well as enter theme parks at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort 30 minutes before normal park hours today. To participate, make sure you have the Disney+ app downloaded on your mobile device, so that you can display your login on entry to the park.

►More: Disney+ Day perks for your next vacation: Early park entry, cruise and holiday discounts

Before heading to the nearest Disney theme park, you can get dolled up in all things Disney from the shopDisney store. There is plenty of merchandise on sale to celebrate fall—plus, you can get free shipping sitewide today with the code FREESHIP.

Through September 19, you can also catch AMC theater screenings of fan-favorite Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars films for Disney+ Day. Films that will be available to watch in theaters include Encanto, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Thor: Ragnarok, Cars and Newsies. You can check AMC's website to see if your local AMC Theatre is participating in the screenings.

Sign up for Disney+ for $1.99/month Disney+ Day 

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Disney Plus Day 2022: Stream Thor: Love and Thunder, Pinocchio and more

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Disney+ just released a new documentary on 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' for Disney+ Day

    For Disney+ Day 2022, the streaming platform is releasing a new documentary that follows the production of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+.

  • Every Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Series: All That You Need to Know

    From Ewan McGregor's return as Obi-Wan Kenobi to "The Mandalorian" season three, see all the new "Star Wars" projects in the works.

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Liverpool, Eintracht slump in CL on day 2 coaches fired

    GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Arena funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain Eli Palfreyman draws hundreds

    Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at the North Dumfries Community Centre in Ayr, Ont., to pay respects to Eli Palfreyman, the junior hockey captain who died unexpectedly a week ago after collapsing at a pre-season tournament. The arena service for the 20-year-old, who played with the Ayr Centennials of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, began with a prayer, and was followed with discussions of grief and Palfreyman's love for the sport. Centennials vice-president, Brian Shantz, told CBC

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Blue Jays recall top prospect Gabriel Moreno, demote struggling pitcher Mitch White

    The Blue Jays made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Montreal rallies from early deficit with four-goal outburst to deal TFC a costly loss

    Toronto FC has found a new lease on life thanks to the arrival of Italians Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito. But TFC remains a work in progress, prone to costly blunders. That was on show this week with points lost at home in a 2-2 mid-week draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy, after conceding an 89th-minute goal, and a painful 4-3 loss Sunday to CF Montreal that saw TFC squander an early 2-0 lead. "The way that we give away goals in this last stretch has hurt us," said T