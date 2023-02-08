Disney to cut 7,000 jobs after fall in streaming subscribers

James Warrington
·3 min read
Disney's streaming service lost 2.4m subscribers in the final three months of 2022 - NICK AGRO/AFP via Getty Images
Disney's streaming service lost 2.4m subscribers in the final three months of 2022 - NICK AGRO/AFP via Getty Images

Disney has announced plans to cut 7,000 jobs and $5.5bn in costs after reporting its first ever drop in subscriber numbers.

The job cuts represent just over 3pc of Disney’s global workforce of around 220,000.

It came as the US media giant lost 2.4m Disney+ subscribers in the final three months of 2022, taking the total to 161.8m.

In December, Disney raised its US prices from $7.99 to $10.99 per month, while the new ad-funded tier remains $7.99. The company is expected to roll out similar changes in the UK this year.

Disney reported a further $1.1bn of losses in its streaming division, which also includes Hulu and ESPN+, though this was narrower than in the previous three months.

Chief executive Bob Iger, who returned to the role in November following the ousting of predecessor Bob Chapek, promised to rein in costs.

“We are embarking on a significant transformation, one that will maximise the potential of our world-class creative teams and our unparalleled brands and franchises,” he said.

“We believe the work we are doing to reshape our company around creativity, while reducing expenses, will lead to sustained growth and profitability for our streaming business, better position us to weather future disruption and global economic challenges, and deliver value for our shareholders.”

Chief executive Bob Iger promised to rein in costs - JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX
Chief executive Bob Iger promised to rein in costs - JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX

Disney has suffered a slump in its share price and is facing a high-profile proxy battle with activist investor Nelson Peltz, who has built up a $900m stake through his Trian Partners.

Mr Peltz has attacked Disney for its “over-the-top” executive pay as well as a run of recent acquisitions, in particular its blockbuster $71bn takeover of 21st Century Fox in 2019.

Disney has hit back at the activist, saying he does not understand the media giant’s business and lacks the skills required to help the board.

Rival Netflix also posted its first ever fall in subscriber numbers last year as consumers began to tighten their belts amid a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

Both Disney and Netflix have launched cheaper, ad-funded tiers of their streaming platforms in a bid to stem the decline.

Mr Iger has already outlined a number of changes since returning as chief executive, including scrapping Disney’s media and entertainment distribution unit.

The division, which centralised film and television sales and distribution, was the brainchild of Mr Chapek. It absolition reflects efforts to put more power back in the hands of creatives.

Mr Iger last month summoned staff back to the office, suggesting that the shift to home working was stifling creativity, and has frozen new hiring.

Despite the streaming drop, Disney’s overall revenue and profits beat forecasts thanks to the success of blockbusters Avatar: Way of Water and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as well as an increase in visits to its theme parks over the festive period.

Revenues stood at $23.5bn, while net profit reached $1.3bn.

Disney is reportedly looking at licensing out more of its films and TV series to rivals – a reversal of its previous strategy as it looks to find new sources of revenue.

The company is also thought to be giving greater priority to theatrical releases after years of pushing new films and TV shows directly to its streaming platforms.

Speculation has also been mounting that Disney could spin off its ESPN sports network – a move previously touted by activist Dan Loeb.

Latest Stories

  • Trump rape case judge is losing patience with defense requests to delay: 'Things keep happening in this case involving your client'

    Trump's new lawyer in the case brought by E. Jean Carroll asked for a six-week delay to the trial. The judge agreed to push it one week.

  • U.S. judge rejects bail proposal for FTX founder Bankman-Fried

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a proposal to modify Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions, despite an agreement between the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder and prosecutors to address potential witness tampering concerns. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan did not provide reasons for the denial, and said a hearing on bail remains scheduled for Feb. 9. A spokesman for Bankman-Fried declined to comment.

  • Workplace sexual harassment victims in N.B. get free legal advice under new program

    Anyone experiencing workplace sexual harassment in New Brunswick will now have access to a free legal consultation. The new program launched Wednesday is for anyone 16 or older who has experienced some form of sexual harassment at work and wants to learn about their legal options. Amber Chisholm, associate director at the non-profit Public Legal Education and Information Service of New Brunswick, said this is the first service of its kind in New Brunswick. "There's never been a referral service

  • Boeing to cut 2,000 jobs as it struggles to recover after 737 Max crashes

    Boeing is to cut 2,000 office jobs in the US as the struggling planemaker battles to improve its stalling production line.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I ended my career as a flight attendant after 5 years. It felt like my personal life would always be second fiddle to protecting the schedule.

    Betty Ma became a flight attendant at 21, but unpredictable schedules and poor work-life balance led her to leave the profession after 5 years.

  • Retirement Planning: Are Annuities a Good Investment?

    Annuities are generally defined an insurance contract that exists between an individual and a financial company. That being said, a public sector vehicle such as Social Security can also be defined as...

  • Oil surges more than 3% as Fed's Powell eases rate hike concerns

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed more than 3% on Tuesday after the head of the U.S. central bank eased market concerns over interest rate hikes, while recovering demand in China also boosted prices. Brent crude futures were up $2.70, or 3.3%, to $83.69 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $3.03, or 4.1%, to $77.14 per barrel. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that very strong jobs data released last week simply affirmed that the central bank has some way to go on raising rates.

  • American drivers are guzzling less gas as they work from home, in a potential shift for global oil: 'The heyday of gasoline is over'

    The EIA has forecast that US consumption of gas will keep falling, and any drop in demand is significant in the world's biggest single market for the oil product.

  • Sorry crypto world, but SEC isn’t backing down on ‘regulation by enforcement’

    For as long as I’ve been covering U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission litigation against crypto targets, the industry has harshly criticized the commission for bringing one-at-a-time enforcement actions as a way to set crypto regulatory policy, instead of engaging in formal rulemaking or waiting for Congress to pass legislation that clarifies when U.S. securities laws apply to digital assets. In the latest example, a onetime Coinbase Global Inc manager who was accused last year of insider trading by both the U.S. Justice Department and the SEC moved this week to dismiss the SEC’s complaint, arguing, among other things, that he didn't know the Ethereum-based crypto tokens he traded would be defined as securities by the SEC. The ex-Coinbase employee, Ishan Wahi, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiring to commit wire fraud, but even at the plea hearing in his criminal case, Wahi insisted that the relevant tokens were not securities.

  • Oil prices dip as markets weigh U.S. inventory draw, supply disruptions

    By Ambar Warrick

  • Emerging Markets Aim To Capitalize On Shifting Semiconductor Supply Chains

    The United States’ push to reduce its dependence on Chinese semiconductors is fueling a race to capitalize on shifting supply chains in the chipmaking industry

  • We Should Save These Cancelled TV Shows

    With shows getting purged from networks and streamers left and right, these are some amazing ones you shouldn't forget. Unfortunately, cancellations are getting more and more common in the current landscape of streaming TV. Well-curated services like Netflix and HBO Max have been gutting shows that have passionate fanbases, and studios have even canceled almost-complete films like Batgirl.

  • Skyrocketing natural gas prices should be investigated for market manipulation, California Governor Gavin Newsom says

    While natural gas prices have plunged elsewhere in the US, California residents are paying a nearly 600% premium.

  • Supervisor harassed female auto technician and gave her ‘demeaning’ jobs, feds say

    She was one of several employees who were harassed while working at multiple Car-X Tire and Auto locations in Illinois and Iowa, authorities said.

  • Will the SEC Convince a Court It’s Right to Label These Tokens as Securities?

    Lawyers have challenged a potentially consequential move from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to build a list of crypto tokens it considers unregistered securities.

  • U.S. judge orders waste rock study for Thacker Pass lithium project

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge ordered regulators to reconsider part of the permit approving Lithium Americas Corp's Thacker Pass lithium mine project in Nevada, though the mixed ruling allows construction to begin and rejects claims that the project would cause unnecessary harm to the environment or wildlife. Shares of Vancouver-based Lithium Americas rose 10.3% in New York to close at $25.87 on Tuesday after the ruling, which was issued Monday evening. The proposed mine would be North America's largest source of lithium for electric vehicle batteries and a key pillar in U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to wean his country off Chinese supplies of the metal.

  • Microsoft calls for 'coalition' to improve Congo's informal cobalt mines

    Microsoft visited an artisanal cobalt mine in Democratic Republic of Congo in December as part of attempts to jump-start formalisation of the little-regulated and dangerous industry that experts say is key to meeting global demand for the battery material. Congo accounts for three-quarters of the world's mined cobalt supply. Industrial mines produce most of Congo's cobalt, but "artisanal" miners, who dig by hand and often die when tunnels cave in, account for up to 30% of production, though that fluctuates depending on price.

  • India's ONGC to invest $3.5 bln to boost output from western offshore assets

    India's top exploration company, Oil and Natural Gas Corp, will invest $3.5 billion over the next three-four years to boost output from its western offshore assets, Pankaj Kumar, head of offshore assets, said on Tuesday. These assets are currently producing 41.5 million cubic meters a day (mmscmd) of gas and about 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil, he said at the India Energy Week event in Bengaluru. India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, wants its companies to quickly monetise their oil and gas reserves to cut its import bill.

  • Zoom's CEO will take a $10,000 salary this year, a 98% pay cut, after laying off 1,300 workers because of 'mistakes' he made growing the company

    Eric Yuan is slashing his pay by $490,000. "I want to show accountability not just in words but in my own actions," he told staff.