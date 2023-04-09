Disney Cruise Line reveals 2024 Florida plans, new private island

Disney Cruise Line has announced its sailing plans from Port Canaveral, Florida, and elsewhere for most of 2024 and the debut of its new private island in the Bahamas.

Disney will begin sailing in June 2024 to its new private island, Eleuthera at Lighthouse Point in the Bahamas, with sailings on the Disney Fantasy from Port Canaveral and on the Disney Magic from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. Most of the summer 2024 sailings to the island will be from Port Everglades, with two from Port Canaveral – on June 8 and on July 25.

Lighthouse Point is Disney's second private-island destination in the Bahamas, joining Castaway Cay, which Disney has used as a port of call since 1998. Castaway Cay will remain a Disney port of call for cruises from Port Canaveral and many from Port Everglades.

An interactive family water play area will include slides, water drums, fountains and more, along with a dedicated space for toddlers.

What does Disney say about its new Lighthouse Point private island?

Disney says it collaborated with local artists and advisers to create the destination.

The island has family and adults-only beaches, a Bahamian art and culture pavilion, nature and cultural tours, a family water play area, recreational activities, a themed kids' club and family cabanas.

There will be an adults-only beach north of the family area at Lighthouse Point.

Disney said at least 90% of the destination’s electricity needs will be met by an onsite solar array. The pier was designed to avoid dredging, and elevated walkways will help limit any effect on the landscape.

Kevin Thomas, creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering, said, “We’re focused on low-density, sustainable development that protects and preserves the environment, allowing the site’s biodiversity to shine.”

What is planned for Port Canaveral, Florida, in 2024?

Brevard County's seaport, the world's busiest cruise port, will continue to be the home for two Disney ships – the Fantasy and the Wish – in its early 2024 and summer 2024 schedules.

The Disney Wish, Disney's newest ship, will feature three- and four-night Bahamian itineraries.

The Disney Fantasy will sail to ports in the eastern and western Caribbean, mostly on seven-night cruises.

From where will the other Disney ships sail?

► Disney Dream: The Disney Dream will sail from Port Everglades, with three- and four-night sailings to the Bahamas and five-night sailings to the western Caribbean in early 2024. Disney Dream will then sail out of Europe in summer 2024, sailing to destinations in the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, the British Isles, the Norwegian Fjords and Iceland.

► Disney Magic: The Disney Magic will sail from Galveston, Texas, and New Orleans in early 2024. Disney Magic will then sail from Port Everglades, Florida, in the summer of 2024 to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

► Disney Wonder: After returning from its first season in Australia and New Zealand, the Disney Wonder will arrive in San Diego in March 2024 for three- to seven-night voyages to Mexico. In summer 2024, Disney Wonder will sail from Vancouver, British Columbia, on five- seven and nine-night sailings to Alaska.

What's ahead for Disney Cruise Line?

A sixth Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Treasure, is under construction and is likely to debut sometime in late 2024.

No word yet in its home port. But Disney has unveiled the Wish and its other ships at Port Canaveral, the closest port to Disney's Orlando-area theme parks, which allows customers to take land and sea vacations with Disney.

