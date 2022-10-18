Disney, Costco, Amazon & More: 7 Co-Branded Credit Cards Worth Considering

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

Some credit cards are for travel, others give cash back and others group their juiciest rewards into rotating categories. But if you have a favorite store, brand or team, there might be a specialty card that a bank dreamed up just for you.

You can use these cards anywhere in most cases, but they’re designed to maximize rewards for brand-specific purchases. That brand could be a store or website, a payment service, an airline, a sports team or a network of hotels, concert venues or theme parks.

Many branded cards offer lesser rewards for the same kinds of purchases as standard credit cards — things like gas, groceries and entertainment. But, no matter the niche, branded cards all have the same purpose: to amplify the rewards you earn for spending on the things you care about most.

Unfortunately, many branded cards, especially store cards, have reputations for lackluster rewards, high fees and confusing policies.

Here is a roundup of the branded cards that are simple to use, don’t come with any catches and deliver top-notch rewards.

Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi

If you’re a Costco club member, Citi designed one of its best cash back cards just for you. Costco Anywhere offers 4% cash back on gas and EV charging, up to $7,000 annually. After that, you get 1% back. Restaurants and travel purchases earn 3% unlimited cash back, all Costco and Costco.com purchases get 2% cash back and all other purchases earn 1%. There are no foreign transaction fees and no annual fee, but you must be a Costco member to apply.

Disney Premier Visa Card

House of Mouse fanatics can earn big rewards if they fund their obsession with the Disney Premier card by Visa. Cardholders save 10% on select purchases at shopDisney.com, as well as on purchases of $50 or more at Disneyland and Disney World. You also get 5% in Disney Rewards Dollars for purchases made through DisneyPlus.com, ESPNPlus.com and Hulu.com. You can redeem your Rewards Dollars for most things Disney or for a statement credit toward airline travel. Also, the card offers special vacation financing — but it does come with a $49 annual fee.

Chase Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

If you’re a Prime member, you’re not taking full advantage of the Amazon experience until you get the Visa Signature card that pays you back. The Chase Amazon card pays Prime members 5% cash back for all purchases at Amazon.com and Whole Foods, but Amazon has a rotating selection of items and categories that pay 10% back. You also get 2% back at gas stations, restaurants and drugstores, and 1% back on everything else. The card has no annual fee and no international transaction fees, there’s no cap on cash back and points never expire.

Capital One Walmart Rewards Card

Amazon is the king of e-commerce, but Walmart is still the biggest retailer in the world. Its rewards card from Capital One delivers 5% unlimited cash back during the first year when you shop in store with Walmart Pay. It’s 2% after the introductory period, and you also get 2% back for travel purchases and at gas stations and restaurants. Purchases at Walmart.com earn 5%, including pickup and delivery, and all other purchases get 1%.

NFL Extra Points Visa Credit Card

Football fans can pick their favorite team cards when they apply for the NFL Extra Points card from Visa. Cardholders earn 3% on qualifying NFL and NFL team purchases; 2% for restaurants, food delivery, gyms, sporting goods and grocery purchases; and 1% rewards for everything else. If you’re approved, you’ll get $100 cash back after you spend $500 on non-NFL purchases in the first 90 days and 20% off NFLShop.com purchases.

NHL Discover It Credit Card

Like the NFL card, NHL Discover It lets fans support their favorite squad with a special card for all 32 hockey teams. It’s a rotating card that pays 5% cash back in categories such as grocery stores, fitness clubs, gas stations, Target, restaurants, PayPal, Amazon and digital wallets, which are grouped into four seasonal categories that change throughout the year. All other purchases get 1% back; and, during your first year, Discover offers an unlimited dollar-for-dollar match for all the cash back you’ve earned. There’s no annual fee and the card comes with a 0% introductory APR for 15 months.

PayPal Cashback Mastercard

The best flat-rate cash back cards pay 2% back — anything above that is typically reserved for introductory promotions, rotating categories or categories that have spending and earning caps.

PayPal’s cash back card offers the same industry-leading 2% cash back everywhere you shop, with no cap or limits — but it pays 3% on all purchases you make through PayPal. There are no restrictions, no rotating categories and no annual fee, which puts it in contention for the best flat-rate cash back card on the market, branded or otherwise.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Disney, Costco, Amazon & More: 7 Co-Branded Credit Cards Worth Considering