Disney, Costco, Amazon & More: 7 Co-Branded Credit Cards Worth Considering

Andrew Lisa
·4 min read
JHVEPhoto / Getty Images
JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

Some credit cards are for travel, others give cash back and others group their juiciest rewards into rotating categories. But if you have a favorite store, brand or team, there might be a specialty card that a bank dreamed up just for you.

Check Out: Best Credit Cards of 2023
Advice: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

You can use these cards anywhere in most cases, but they’re designed to maximize rewards for brand-specific purchases. That brand could be a store or website, a payment service, an airline, a sports team or a network of hotels, concert venues or theme parks.

Many branded cards offer lesser rewards for the same kinds of purchases as standard credit cards — things like gas, groceries and entertainment. But, no matter the niche, branded cards all have the same purpose: to amplify the rewards you earn for spending on the things you care about most.

Unfortunately, many branded cards, especially store cards, have reputations for lackluster rewards, high fees and confusing policies.

Here is a roundup of the branded cards that are simple to use, don’t come with any catches and deliver top-notch rewards.

Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi

If you’re a Costco club member, Citi designed one of its best cash back cards just for you. Costco Anywhere offers 4% cash back on gas and EV charging, up to $7,000 annually. After that, you get 1% back. Restaurants and travel purchases earn 3% unlimited cash back, all Costco and Costco.com purchases get 2% cash back and all other purchases earn 1%. There are no foreign transaction fees and no annual fee, but you must be a Costco member to apply.

Also See: Best Rewards Credit Cards

Disney Premier Visa Card

House of Mouse fanatics can earn big rewards if they fund their obsession with the Disney Premier card by Visa. Cardholders save 10% on select purchases at shopDisney.com, as well as on purchases of $50 or more at Disneyland and Disney World. You also get 5% in Disney Rewards Dollars for purchases made through DisneyPlus.com, ESPNPlus.com and Hulu.com. You can redeem your Rewards Dollars for most things Disney or for a statement credit toward airline travel. Also, the card offers special vacation financing — but it does come with a $49 annual fee.

Chase Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

If you’re a Prime member, you’re not taking full advantage of the Amazon experience until you get the Visa Signature card that pays you back. The Chase Amazon card pays Prime members 5% cash back for all purchases at Amazon.com and Whole Foods, but Amazon has a rotating selection of items and categories that pay 10% back. You also get 2% back at gas stations, restaurants and drugstores, and 1% back on everything else. The card has no annual fee and no international transaction fees, there’s no cap on cash back and points never expire.

Capital One Walmart Rewards Card

Amazon is the king of e-commerce, but Walmart is still the biggest retailer in the world. Its rewards card from Capital One delivers 5% unlimited cash back during the first year when you shop in store with Walmart Pay. It’s 2% after the introductory period, and you also get 2% back for travel purchases and at gas stations and restaurants. Purchases at Walmart.com earn 5%, including pickup and delivery, and all other purchases get 1%.

NFL Extra Points Visa Credit Card

Football fans can pick their favorite team cards when they apply for the NFL Extra Points card from Visa. Cardholders earn 3% on qualifying NFL and NFL team purchases; 2% for restaurants, food delivery, gyms, sporting goods and grocery purchases; and 1% rewards for everything else. If you’re approved, you’ll get $100 cash back after you spend $500 on non-NFL purchases in the first 90 days and 20% off NFLShop.com purchases.

NHL Discover It Credit Card

Like the NFL card, NHL Discover It lets fans support their favorite squad with a special card for all 32 hockey teams. It’s a rotating card that pays 5% cash back in categories such as grocery stores, fitness clubs, gas stations, Target, restaurants, PayPal, Amazon and digital wallets, which are grouped into four seasonal categories that change throughout the year. All other purchases get 1% back; and, during your first year, Discover offers an unlimited dollar-for-dollar match for all the cash back you’ve earned. There’s no annual fee and the card comes with a 0% introductory APR for 15 months.

PayPal Cashback Mastercard

The best flat-rate cash back cards pay 2% back — anything above that is typically reserved for introductory promotions, rotating categories or categories that have spending and earning caps.

PayPal’s cash back card offers the same industry-leading 2% cash back everywhere you shop, with no cap or limits — but it pays 3% on all purchases you make through PayPal. There are no restrictions, no rotating categories and no annual fee, which puts it in contention for the best flat-rate cash back card on the market, branded or otherwise.

Note: The information related to Chase was collected by GOBankingRates and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of this product/card. Product details may vary. Please see issuer website for current information. GOBankingRates does not receive commission for this product.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Disney, Costco, Amazon & More: 7 Co-Branded Credit Cards Worth Considering

Latest Stories

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Alouettes clinch playoff berth with 34-30 victory over Redblacks

    OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes turned a sluggish start to the season into a post-season berth. Dominique Davis' late rushing touchdown lifted the Alouettes to a playoff-clinching 34-30 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. Montreal (8-8), which started the year 2-6, is now set to host a post-season game in the coming weeks. “It’s a character-building win. I keep mentioning that we want to bring a championship home and we want to keep stacking our bricks. We’re one step closer with

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • HFX Wanderers FC fire coach Stephen Hart, who has led CPL team since inception

    HALIFAX — HFX Wanderers FC have fired Stephen Hart, the Canadian Premier League team's first and only coach, in the wake of an 8-15-5 season The Halifax side finished seventh in the eight-team league this year. “I met with Stephen yesterday and informed him that I felt it was time for new leadership at our football club," Derek Martin, the club's founder and president, said in a statement. “Stephen handled this conversation with the same class and dignity he has displayed while representing our

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re