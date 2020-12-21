Disney+ confirms 'The Book of Boba Fett' 'Star Wars' series for 2021
Boba Fett is officially getting his own TV show.
Disney confirmed Monday that "The Book of Boba Fett" will be a new Disney+ series, arriving on the streaming service in December of 2021.
The legendary bounty hunter, and fan favorite character, returned to the world of "Star Wars" on "The Mandalorian" earlier this year, played by Temuera Morrison, who played Boba's father Jango Fett in the "Star Wars" prequels. A Boba series was hinted at in a post-credits scene at the end of the Season 2 finale of the streamer's hit "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian," although the ambiguous teaser led some fans to believe that "The Book of Boba Fett" was a subtitle for a new season of "Mandalorian."
But "Mandalorian" producer Jon Favreau clarified on "Good Morning America" Monday that Boba would have his own marquee show, set around the same time as "Mandalorian."
"Boba," produced by Favreau, Dave Filoni and director Robert Rodriguez, who helmed a Fett-themed episode of "Mandalorian" this year, will be shot before Season 3 of "Mandalorian," Favreau said on "GMA."
More: Review: 'The Mandalorian' still can't unlock its potential in Season 2 (even with that big reveal)
At a four-hour investor presentation earlier this month, Disney unveiled big plans for its streaming service, including a slew of new "Star Wars" series. "They let me keep ('Boba Fett') a secret," Favreau added.
The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus Dec. 2021. pic.twitter.com/CuafTOa0fK
— Disney (@Disney) December 21, 2020
At the investor presentation, Disney announced two additional spinoffs of "Mandalorian" – "Rangers of the New Republic" and "Ahsoka" – also coming to Disney+ for Christmas 2021.
Other "Star Wars" series fans can expect: "Andor," starring Diego Luna as the character he played in 2016's "Rogue One" film; and (as previously announced) "Obi Wan Kenobi," with the return of Ewan McGregor in the title role and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. (Production on "Obi Wan" begins in March.) Justin Simien ("Dear White People") is behind "Lando," featuring the Lando Calrissian character from earlier films. And "The Acolyte" is also in the works from Leslye Headland ("Russian Doll").
On the animation side, "The Bad Batch" and "A Droid Story," are also in the works. As is "Star Wars: Visions," a series of short films.
More: Disney+: How streaming service will load up on new Marvel, 'Star Wars' and Pixar series
More: Disney movie news: Patty Jenkins to direct new 'Star Wars;' Chris Evans voices Pixar Buzz Lightyear movie
Contributing: Gary Levin
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Book of Boba Fett': Disney confirms 'Star Wars' series for 2021