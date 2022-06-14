Disney+ Confirms 60-Country June Launch Across Europe, Africa and West Asia

The Walt Disney Company’s streamer Disney+ will be available in 42 new countries and 11 new territories this week following the launch on Tuesday in Greece, Turkey and countries in Central Eastern Europe, including Poland, Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic and Croatia.

Tuesday’s series of launches follow the arrival of the service in South Africa on May 18 and across West Asia and North Africa on June 8. Disney+ will launch in Israel on June 16, making the service available in 60 countries across Europe, West Asia and Africa.

Countries across Europe, West Asia and Africa Disney+ will be available in by June 16 include Austria, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Oman, Palestine Territories, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, U.K., Vatican City and Yemen.

In addition, new territories Disney+ will be available in from Tuesday include Denmark’s Faroe Islands, France’s French Polynesia, French Southern Territories and St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective, Finland’s Åland Islands, the Netherlands’ Sint Maarten, Norway’s Svalbard & Jan Mayen and the U.K.’s British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands and St Helena.

Disney+ was launched in fall 2019 in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands and has 137.7 million subscribers.

Disney+ hosts films and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star, through which it offers content from 20th Century Studios, Disney Television Studios, FX and Searchlight Pictures.

Outside Europe, Disney+ has launched in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong and across Latin America. In India, the service is known as Disney+ Hotstar and is the market leader. The Disney+ Hotstar brand is also used in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, where it operates with a significantly different business model from more developed markets.

