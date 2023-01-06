Disney characters 'stare daggers' at man after he makes a joke about his girlfriend: 'Ready to throw hands'

They say never bring your boyfriend to a girls’ brunch… this might be why.

TikToker @gojustingo was affectionately dragged by the characters Minnie and Daisy. The iconic duo was fawning over his girlfriend’s manicure — when he just had to chime in.

“Spends way too much on her nails, that’s for sure,” he said.

The three women looked at each other, then looked right at him. Despite Daisy and Minnie’s inability to emote, a simple head tilt said it all.

“Well that took a turn real quick!! Daisy stared daggers through me!! probably not getting invited back to brunch,” he wrote in the caption.

The funny clip racked up 3.2 million views on TikTok.

“Not Daisy and Minnie ready to drag you out!” a user wrote.

“The way they both stopped and stared at you,” another said.

“Daisy was ready to throw hands,” someone joked.

“The amount of expression in those fixed faces,” a TikToker added.

“TRUE SISTERS. They’re [sic] response perfectly in sync,” a person commented.

