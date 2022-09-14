Disney CEO Bob Chapek Doubles Down on Plan to Buy Hulu and Keep ESPN

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek doubled down on the world’s largest entertainment company’s intention to acquire Comcast’s stake in Hulu as soon as it can, and that it has no intention to sell or spin off its profitable sports network ESPN.

Chapek told investors at the Goldman Sachs + Technology conference Wednesday that he feels ownership of both Hulu and ESPN will help position Disney to become the leading streaming service, unseating Netflix.

“I do believe that we have to have full ownership of Hulu to integrate with Disney+, and we would love to get to the end point earlier,” he said. “If we can get there, I’d be more than happy to try and facilitate that.”

Also Read:

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Says There’s Definite Interest in Buying Out Comcast’s Shares in Hulu

On industry speculation that Disney may try to sell or spin off its ESPN sports division, he said definitively: “Disney is the place where ESPN can be maximized rather than that asset sitting anywhere else. Despite the market demand to sell or spin off ESPN… we like where it sits.”

More to come…