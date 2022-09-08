The Disney+ bundle features exciting sports, cartoon classics and hit dramas—sign up today

Christine Persaud, Madison Durham and Jon Winkler
·3 min read
Get your favorite football games, family films and more in one package with the Disney+ bundle.
Get your favorite football games, family films and more in one package with the Disney+ bundle.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With summer coming to an end, everyone is getting ready to head back indoors for some binge-watching. If you've got a household that wants to watch classic cartoons, gripping drama and hard-hitting sports, it might be hard to find and pick which to watch and where. Don't worry though, you can tune in to your favorite football teams this season and watch popular movies and shows for less with the Disney+ bundle.

Stream with the Disney+ bundle

The deal offers access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month, saving you $7.98 per month across all three subscriptions. If you’re already a Disney+ subscriber, you can still beef up your entertainment game by entering the same email on the bundle deal page and switching your account. You’ll be given new accounts for the two additional streaming services to watch on all your favorite devices including Roku, smart TVs, Xbox and PlayStation consoles and more.

Disney+ Day is today: Get Disney+ for just $1.99 today and stream 'Pinocchio' and 'She-Hulk'

lululemon: This lululemon hoodie promises a cozy, breathable feel and it's up to 58% off right now

Sports fans will love this deal, which includes access to the ESPN+ live streaming sporting events and coverage, exclusive originals and other sports-related original content. You can stay updated on all your favorite football teams and get the inside scoop on sports stats with Tom Brady's show Man in the Arena, Eli Manning's show Eli's Places and Stephen A's World with Stephen A. Smith. Watch everything from NFL football games and UFC fights to MLB baseball games, international soccer, golf and even college sports. All the content is available in HD with a compatible display for watching live with rewind and replay features.

Disney+ offers content from some of the most popular franchises like Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more. You can stream original series like Hawkeye, WandaVision, Loki and The Mandalorian, revisit classics like The Simpsons or tune in to new film releases like Thor: Love and Thunder and Pinocchio. You can also find Andor, starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor from the 2016 blockbuster Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in a brand new adventure.

Have a laugh with Quinta Brunson in &quot;Abbott Elementary,&quot; streaming on Hulu.
Have a laugh with Quinta Brunson in "Abbott Elementary," streaming on Hulu.

Meanwhile, Hulu is home to brand new shows like Only Murders in the Building, new seasons of hit series like The Great and films like Nomadland. In addition to new series and films, Hulu is home to series like Abbott Elementary, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Grand Crew, What We Do in the Shadows and Gravity Falls, as well as films like Parasite, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, The Princess Bride and more.

This bundle deal offers entertainment for everyone and saves you a few bucks, too! Shop now to get access to all your favorite movies, shows and sports.

Sign up for the Disney+ bundle for $13.99 (Save $7.98)

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Disney+ bundle deal: Get Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ in one great package

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • NDP wants feds to conduct 'thorough audit' of Hockey Canada dating back to 2016

    NDP MP Peter Julian is asking the federal government to conduct "a thorough audit" of Hockey Canada's finances dating back to 2016. The request, made in a letter to Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge on Tuesday, references thousands of dollars in expenses attributed to the sport's national governing body, including high-end dinners, luxurious hotel suites and championship rings for board members. A member of House of Commons' heritage committee, which has been examining the federation since an ex

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Blue Jays recall top prospect Gabriel Moreno, demote struggling pitcher Mitch White

    The Blue Jays made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Former TFC defender savours U.S. Open Cup run with second-tier Sacramento Republic FC

    Todd Dunivant won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2005 as a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy. After a 17-year wait, the former Toronto FC defender has another crack at hoisting the historic trophy — this time as president and GM of second-tier Sacramento Republic FC. The USL Championship side takes on Orlando City SC at the MLS team's home stadium on Wednesday with the cup on the line. The game is already a sellout with 25,500 expected in attendance. Sacramento kicked off its cup run on April 7,

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Much-maligned Blue Jays bullpen playing critical role in recent success

    The Blue Jays' bullpen has been lights out lately after taking heat for much of the season.

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the