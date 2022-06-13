Disney Branded Television Ups Meredith Roberts to Executive Vice President of Animation

Disney Branded Television has promoted Meredith Roberts to executive vice president of TV animation, the studio said Monday.

The promotion comes for Roberts following “outstanding creative and operational oversight of the Disney Television Animation studio during a period of significant growth,” per Disney Branded TV.

Most recently senior vice president/general manager of Television Animation at Disney Branded TV, Roberts has managed the division since 2018, overseeing development and current animated content and production for kids 6-14 and families, including traditional 2D and CG series, movies and shorts distributed on Disney+ and Disney Channel.

The studio has 1,200 half-hours of animated content currently in production for Disney’s streaming and linear platforms, and during Roberts’ tenure in 2020, Disney Television Animation earned more Daytime Emmy Award nods than at any other point in its 38-year history.

“A leader of incredible vision and a true champion of artistic talent, Meredith has set a new bar for Disney Television Animation, building upon the single greatest animation legacy in the world to lead a team that is creating the most innovative, magical animated storytelling in the business,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said during the announcement at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in Annecy, France on Monday. “This well-deserved promotion is in recognition of not only her tremendous leadership and creativity but her ongoing commitment to advancing diverse, inclusive storytelling for audiences everywhere.”

Roberts heads up the Disney Television Animation Writing Program, which has placed more than 30 junior writers from underrepresented demographics into full-time writing jobs.

Previously, Roberts was general manager of Disneytoon Studios, the studio behind the “Planes” franchise and “Tinker Bell/Fairies” franchise titles. She was senior vice president of creative affairs at Walt Disney Television Animation from 2004-2007, and head of development of film and television at Klasky-Csupo Entertainment from 2001-2004.

