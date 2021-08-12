Disney Boss Bob Chapek Dismisses Any Conflict With Bob Iger In ‘Black Widow’ Hybrid Release With Swipe At Scarlett Johansson’s Suit

The revenue for Black Widow wasn’t to be found in Disney’s last earnings report today, but the fallout from Scarlett Johansson’s explosive lawsuit against the House of Mouse certainly was.

Showing a surge in Disney+ subscribers from the same time last year, the Bob Chapek-led media giant exceed expectations with its Q3 2021 report. However, as strong as the after hours stock jump was for Disney, the very public dust-up with one of its longest serving and biggest stars was on the table early into the subsequent analysts conference call with CEO Chapek and CFO Christine McCarthy.

For once thing, stressing that Disney “needed to find alternative methods” for distribution because of the lockdowns of the coronavirus, Chapek made it very clear in his opening statement that despite rumors to the contrary, there was no dispute between himself and the soon-to-be departing Bob Iger that “distribution decisions are made on a film by film basis.”

After making a point of praising Black Widow as “the top performing film at the domestic box office since the start of the pandemic,” Chapek laid down the law loudly for Johannsson’s attorneys, CAA agents and all other talent to hear. Going forward, Disney will always do “what we believe is in the best interest of the film and the best interest of our constituents.

AKA – Straight to theaters, straight to streaming, or hybrid, that’s up to us.

Following the premier access release of Covid delayed Black Widow on Disney+ the same day it debuted in cinemas on July 9, Johansson filed her lawsuit on July 29.

Not naming Marvel as a defendant nor sticking to a straightforward breach of contract dispute, the two-time Oscar nominee and her Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP attorneys alleged that by releasing the Marvel movie on the streamer at the same time it was released in theaters sliced deep into her potential profit participation.

Within hours, Disney hit back to call out the legal action as showing a “callous disregard” to the Covid-19 pandemic. In a scorched Earth move that hints at their defense strategy and a likely push to have the whole thing moved out of the public eye and into arbitration, Disney took the rare stance to Johansson’s compensation Proclaiming that the top paid female actor in Hollywood had been paid $20 million from Black Widow to date and could see more money from the strong performance of the flick on Disney+.

The unusually harsh response from Disney saw an outcry from Johansson’s agent Bryan Lourd and others. “Disney’s direct attack on her character and all else they implied is beneath the company that many of us in the creative community have worked with successfully for decades,” said the CAA leader on July 30.

Disney has not responded in LA Superior Court to Johannsson’s suit, but today’s remarks by Chapek make it apparent, they are not in a forgiving mood.

