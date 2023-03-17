New on Disney+ April 2023: ‘Peter Pan & Wendy,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ and More

Photo Illustration by Luis Rendon/Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Netflix

Disney+ doesn’t just have The Mandalorian to keep us entertained this April. Well, the streamer does have more episodes of Baby Yoda’s series. But there’s also a brand new live action adaptation of one of Disney’s most beloved animated films, a brand new drama series, and more heading to our homes next month.

On almost every Wednesday in April, Disney+ will release a brand new episode of The Mandalorian, leading up to the Season 3 finale on April 19. And while you watch, be sure to check out The Daily Beast editor Allegra Frank’s column recapping what’s new with Baby Yoda every week—even if you don’t watch the show, don’t you want to check in on our guy Grogu?

Then, on April 5, Disney+ will release The Crossover. The sports drama series is based on Kwame Alexander’s novel of the same name, following two teen brothers who are basketball wunderkinds. The series is narrated by an older version of one of the brothers, who provides insight into each of his family members’ lives while the basketballers skyrocket in fame.

Lastly, Disney+ will premiere their live action adaptation of Peter Pan, now titled Peter Pan & Wendy. On April 28, the streamer will release the dark fantasy film starring Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, Jude Law as Captain Hook, Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee, and a handful of other stars in the famous roles. Sadly, Allison Williams of Peter Pan Live! fame was not involved in this production.

Want to know if there are any other hits heading to the family-friendly streamer? Take a peek at the full list of titles coming to Disney+ below.

April 2

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2, 5 episodes)

Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee

April 5

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (Season 1)

The Crossover

Journey to the Center of the Earth

April 9

The Owl House (Season 3, 1 episode)

April 12

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 11)

Kiff (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Rennervations

Story continues

It's All Right!

April 14

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

April 19

Big City Greens (Season 3, 4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (Season 1, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (Season 1, 7 episodes)

April 22

Secrets of the Elephants

April 26

Dino Ranch (Season 2, 5 episodes)

Going Fur Gold (Season 1)

Saturdays (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Matildas: The World at Our Feet

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

April 28

Peter Pan & Wendy

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.