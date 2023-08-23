Disney announces new Frozen story without original cast

Disney

Disney has announced a new story in the Frozen universe without the original cast.

As part of the 10th anniversary of the smash-hit animation, the studio has unveiled The Disney Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature, which will tell an original story set after the events of Frozen II.

The logline for the 12-part series, which will be available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, reads: “Queen Anna has a lot on her plate – there are visitors in her Kingdom, a friend in need, and even the Duke of Weselton’s nephew skulking around.

“So when the Spirits of Nature start acting up, she knows she has to solve the problem – and fast – before things get more out of control. But when Anna and Elsa travel to the Enchanted Forest, they find mysterious copper machines that are disrupting the natural order of things.”

The adventure will introduce new characters Queen Disa, Lord Wolfgang and a pair of magpies in the shape of Astrid and Magnus. Disa, the ruler of Sankershus, is described as “expertly scientific”, whilst Wolfgang is “desperate” to bring honour and trade back to his country.

“For almost a decade, Disney Publishing has journeyed through Arendelle with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf – from storybook collections to middle grade adventure stories,” said Lynn Waggoner, Vice President of Global Publishing, Franchise Content and Creative.

“We are excited to continue telling new stories in this world through this spell-binding audio-first offering.

"The Disney Frozen Podcast is an expansive endeavour made possible through deep collaboration with creative teams across our company, setting a new standard for engaging kids' podcasting content.”

Whilst Forces of Nature boasts a new cast, the recently-announced Frozen 3 will see its original cast members return, with Kristin Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad all confirming their involvement.

Frozen and Frozen 2 are streaming on Disney+. Tickets for the West End musical are available here.

