Disney to allow political issue ads on Hulu after outcry

Disney has changed its policy on advertising, clearing the way for political issue ads to run on Hulu.

Disney said it will allow ads related to political issues on its Hulu streaming service following an outcry from Democrats and subscribers.

In a statement emailed to USA TODAY, Disney said it is aligning Hulu’s political advertising policies to follow the company's sports cable networks and ESPN+.

"Hulu will now accept candidate and issue advertisements covering a wide spectrum of policy positions, but reserves the right to request edits or alternative creative, in alignment with industry standards," said Disney in its statement.

The shift follows a report from The Washington Post that the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Democratic Congressional Committee and the Democratic Governors Association attempted to purchase issue ads on abortion and guns that didn't run on Hulu.

Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Suraj Patel, who is running for Congress in New York, claimed Hulu wanted him to remove footage of the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol and the term "climate change" from an ad deemed "sensitive."

"For Democrats nationally, there are wide reaching implications to not being able to air mobilization messages on issues that younger people care about on the networks they watch – issues like guns, climate, democracy and abortion," said Patel in a series of tweets on July 13.

The reports spawned multiple hashtags including #BoycottHulu urging the streaming service to allow ads related to political issues.

Hulu demanded we remove footage of Jan. 6 and the word "climate change" from our ad as they were deemed "sensitive"



How are the two of the biggest issues facing our country - our Democracy itself and the planet "too sensitive to talk about?"



This has huge implications. https://t.co/Hv9tAMwxT7 — Suraj Patel (@surajpatelnyc) July 13, 2022

