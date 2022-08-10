Disney+ With Ads Sets Launch Date, Hikes Pricing on Regular Tier — Hulu and Bundle Rates Also Increasing
Disney on Wednesday revealed a launch date (and pricing) for Disney+’s new ad tier, along with price hikes for Hulu and the Disney Bundle.
Disney+ Basic (ad tier) will launch Thursday, Dec. 8 in the U.S. for $7.99/month and feature “about four minutes of ads per hour,” according to Variety. The ad tier will feature all the same content that is currently available without ads — though select titles may continue to run without ads, no matter the tier.
More from TVLine
The Orville's Seth MacFarlane Explains Drama-Free Finale -- And Why the Hulu Series' First F-Bomb Was Defused
High School Musical EP Breaks Down the Show's Frozen Cast List, Including His 'Powerful' Picks for Anna and Elsa
Prey Targets Hulu Premiere Record -- Did You Watch the Predator Prequel?
Upon the launch of the Basic tier, the ad-free version of Disney+ will be known as Disney+ Premium, and see a 38-percent price hike to $10.99/month.
In addition, Disney is raising the price of Hulu. Beginning Monday, Oct. 10, Hulu with ads will raise from $6.99 to $7.99/month, while the ad-free option will go from $12.99 to $14.99/month.
Neither Disney+ nor Hulu’s Basic plans offer an annual option.
As to be expected, the cost of the Disney Bundle is also going up. The bundle, which consists of Hulu with ads, Disney+ with no ads and ESPN+, will go from $13.99 to $14.99/month. A premium version, which includes an ad-free Hulu experience, will remain at $19.99/month.
All told, the new pricing looks like this:
STANDALONE PLANS
Disney+ Basic (with ads): $7.99/month; no annual option
Disney + Premium (no ads): $10.99/month; $109.99/year
Hulu Basic (with ads): $7.99/month; $79.99/year
Hulu Premium (no ads): $14.99/month; no annual option
ESPN+: $9.99 per month; $99.99 annually
BUNDLE PLANS
Basic: Disney+ (with ads) & Hulu (with ads) — $9.99/month
Basic: Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $12.99/month
Legacy*: Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $14.99/month
Premium: Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $19.99/month
HULU + LIVE TV
Basic: Includes Hulu (with ads), Disney+ (with ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $69.99/month
Legacy*: Includes Hulu (with ads), Disney+ (no ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $74.99/month
Premium: Includes Hulu (no ads), Disney+ (no ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $82.99/month
* Legacy plans are offered to existing subscribers only
Launch Gallery: What's New on Netflix in August — Plus: Amazon, HBO Max and Others
Best of TVLine
Jason Katims' Rise, Anne Heche Military Drama Get Series Orders at NBC
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter