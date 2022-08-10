Disney+ With Ads Sets Launch Date, Hikes Pricing on Regular Tier — Hulu and Bundle Rates Also Increasing

Disney on Wednesday revealed a launch date (and pricing) for Disney+’s new ad tier, along with price hikes for Hulu and the Disney Bundle.

Disney+ Basic (ad tier) will launch Thursday, Dec. 8 in the U.S. for $7.99/month and feature “about four minutes of ads per hour,” according to Variety. The ad tier will feature all the same content that is currently available without ads — though select titles may continue to run without ads, no matter the tier.

Upon the launch of the Basic tier, the ad-free version of Disney+ will be known as Disney+ Premium, and see a 38-percent price hike to $10.99/month.

In addition, Disney is raising the price of Hulu. Beginning Monday, Oct. 10, Hulu with ads will raise from $6.99 to $7.99/month, while the ad-free option will go from $12.99 to $14.99/month.

Neither Disney+ nor Hulu’s Basic plans offer an annual option.

As to be expected, the cost of the Disney Bundle is also going up. The bundle, which consists of Hulu with ads, Disney+ with no ads and ESPN+, will go from $13.99 to $14.99/month. A premium version, which includes an ad-free Hulu experience, will remain at $19.99/month.

All told, the new pricing looks like this:

STANDALONE PLANS

Disney+ Basic (with ads): $7.99/month; no annual option

Disney + Premium (no ads): $10.99/month; $109.99/year

Hulu Basic (with ads): $7.99/month; $79.99/year

Hulu Premium (no ads): $14.99/month; no annual option

ESPN+: $9.99 per month; $99.99 annually

BUNDLE PLANS

Basic: Disney+ (with ads) & Hulu (with ads) — $9.99/month

Basic: Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $12.99/month

Legacy*: Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $14.99/month

Premium: Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $19.99/month

HULU + LIVE TV

Basic: Includes Hulu (with ads), Disney+ (with ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $69.99/month

Legacy*: Includes Hulu (with ads), Disney+ (no ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $74.99/month

Premium: Includes Hulu (no ads), Disney+ (no ads) & ESPN+ (with ads) — $82.99/month

* Legacy plans are offered to existing subscribers only

