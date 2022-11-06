Dismal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang display sums up Chelsea’s woe in derby defeat to Arsenal

(REUTERS)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s dismal display in Chelsea’s 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal summed up his side’s troubles.

The 33-year-old was jeered and booed by the away end with his every touch in an anonymous display.

The striker had just eight touches of the ball to highlight not only his lack of impact but the dominance of Mikel Arteta’s league leaders at Stamford Bridge.

Five of his touches were passes and only three of those were accurately completed as he laboured to press his superior London rivals in an attack with Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz.

His only shot was a difficult one and it was blocked for a Blues corner. His yellow card for a late tackle on Ben White summed up his afternoon as he was ultimately subbed off just after Arsenal’s goal.

It was greeted with jeers and only further lifted the away support to see their former striker taken off in such circumstances.

He had been taking much worse during the match, including the chant: “Mikel Arteta, he thinks that you're s***.”

It alluded to the spat between the former captain in North London and his manager which ultimately saw him leave on a free transfer to Barcelona, before coming back to London this summer.

For Chelsea, his display invoked memories of Romelu Lukaku’s last season at Crystal Palace, when he broke the record for the fewest touches in a match since records began, touching the ball just seven times.

A tough day at the office for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as he's taken off at the hour mark... 😕 pic.twitter.com/pgSGiW5Y8t — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 6, 2022

Signing Aubameyang was supposed to fix the striking problems in west London but he is now on a goal drought himself.

With no goal in seven games, it is clear the Gabon international is now in a run of bad form, with his team unable to provide for him.

Arsenal are now 13 points ahead of Chelsea and that gap accurately portrays the current chasm between the clubs on the pitch.