(Independent)

A dismal England collapsed as Australia piled on the misery to secure a 146-run victory in the fifth Test in Hobart and complete a 4-0 Ashes series victory.

Captain Pat Cummins fittingly ended the series, clean-bowling Ollie Robinson with a full toss.

The hosts won the tests in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne to retain the urn, while the fourth match in Sydney was drawn.

Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates with teammates in the fifth Test in Hobart (Getty)

More to follow...