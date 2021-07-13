Disha Parmar Enjoys A Fun-Filled Bachelorette Before Marrying Rahul Vaidya On July 16 (View Pics)

Team Latestly

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are finally tying the knot on July 16. The actress had a bachelorette last night with her gal pals and the pictures look amazing. Disha makes a perfect blushing bride.

 

