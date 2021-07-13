Disha Parmar Enjoys A Fun-Filled Bachelorette Before Marrying Rahul Vaidya On July 16 (View Pics)

The Canadian Press

A look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday: ___ THE SHO GOES ON Shohei Ohtani will be the American League’s starting pitcher in the All-Star Game and will bat leadoff, too, as the designated hitter in another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation. A 27-year-old in his fourth major league season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani is the first two-way starter in the history of the All-Star Game, which began in 1933. Ohtani has generated huge buzz across baseball for his exploits a