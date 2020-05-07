Dish Network Lost 413,000 Paid Subscribers in Q1

Dish Network lost 413,000 paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2020. That’s down from the loss of 259,000 subs in Q1 2019.

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused severe disruption in certain commercial segments served by Dish, including the hospitality and airline industries,” the company said Thursday in its earnings release.

Dish closed the first quarter with 11.32 million pay-TV subscribers: 9.01 million Dish TV subs and 2.31 million Sling TV subs.

At the end of 2019’s fiscal year, Dish had 11.99 million pay-TV subs, 9.40 million from Dish TV and 2.59 million from Sling.

Dish’s net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $73 million — a far cry from the $340 million profit it turned a year ago. Earnings per share (EPS) diluted to 13 cents. Wall Street forecast 57 cents of EPS, so that was a big miss.

In terms of revenue, however, Dish Network topped estimates, posting $3.22 billion vs. the $3.15 billion analysts expected. A year ago, Dish’s revenue was $3.19 billion.

