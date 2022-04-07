‘Disgusting, pathetic person.’ Man charged with filming young girls in Walmart fitting room

The Lee County Sheriff had choice words for a man charged with filming young girls in a Walmart fitting room Wednesday morning.

“This piece of s--- is where he belongs behind bars at the Marceno Motel [jail],” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

Dalton Matheson, 29, is charged with two obstruction without violence, petit theft and two counts of video voyeurism.

Around 10 a.m., a 4-year-old and 12-year-old told their father that they saw a phone slide under their fitting room stall while trying on bathing suits at a Walmart in Fort Myers Beach, according to the sheriff’s office.

The father confronted Matheson when he came out of the stall next to his daughters.

Walmart employees also confronted Matheson but he escaped through a fire exit. He took with him about $250.00 of stolen goods, a police report read.

About two hours later, two deputies saw Matheson sitting on a stool wearing different clothing.

He resisted arrest and after putting him in cuffs, deputies say they found two phones in his possession.

“I have no doubt that my teams quick response and apprehension of this monster prevented additional children from being victimized,” Marceno said.

Marceno added that Matheson is being investigated by Fort Myers police.

“We can also confirm that this piece of filth is responsible for similar incidents investigated by [Fort Myers Police Department] and we are working with their detectives to share information,” he said. “There is nothing more precious than a child and making certain that we protect our children at all costs.”