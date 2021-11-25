Disguised People Reveal Who They Dread Seeing At Thanksgiving In Brutal 'Kimmel' Bit
These folks in disguise pulled absolutely no punches when it came to saying which relatives they were dreading seeing this Thanksgiving.
The masked people on Hollywood Boulevard ranted about boundary-overstepping grandmothers, flirty step-sisters and insensitive uncles in the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” bit released online Thursday.
The segment ended with one woman cussing out her “brutal” mother-in-law.
How’s that for not giving thanks.
Watch the video here:
