'Disgraceful, unfortunate': Ex-CBI chief Nageswara Rao faces flak for his remark on Swami Agnivesh's demise

As political leaders, activists and the general public condoled the death of social activist Swami Agnivesh, former interim CBI director and retired IPS officer M Nageswara Rao faced flak online for terming the Arya Samaj leader's death "good riddance".

Calling the late social activist "anti-Hindu", Rao claimed that Swami Agnivesh did an "enormous damage to Hinduism".

"GOOD RIDDANCE @swamiagnivesh You were an Anti-Hindu donning saffron clothes. You did enormous damage to Hinduism. I am ashamed that you were born as a Telugu Brahmin. Lion in sheep clothes My grievance against Yamaraj is why did he wait this long!" he said.

Thought the tweet has been been removed by Twitter, his remarks drew flak online.

The Indian Police Foundation, an independent think tank, termed Rao's remarks a "desecration" of the police uniform and demoralising for the entire police force of the country.

Tweeting such hate messages by a retired officer posing as an IPS officer - he has desecrated the police uniform which he wore and embarrassed the government. He demoralises the entire police force in the country, especially the young officers. https://t.co/qOiI8D6dkO " Indian Police Foundation (@IPF_ORG) September 12, 2020

Historian S Irfan Habib also criticsed Rao. He tweeted:

You are a disgrace. Can imagine what all you must have done as a police officer? Abusing the dead may be Hindutva but is certainly not Hinduism. Better late than never. Get yourself treated. https://t.co/Shh4zlmduc " S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) September 12, 2020

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan also slammed Rao in a tweet saying that such an "uncouth fellow was made CBI chief".

Right-wing activist Rahul Easwar also condemned Rao's statement in a series of tweets:

I have always opposed Swami Agnivesh ji in debates. But humble submission to you nageswar sir is, at the time of death.. such harsh personal comments are unfortunate and sad. I vote for Modiji... But Dharma is not Right wing politics covering itself in spirituality either sir.. " Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) September 11, 2020

God save our faith and nation 🙏 May Bhagwan Krishna save #Hindu & #Hindustan from #Hate Virus 🙏 https://t.co/KKXnq0Fvna " Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) September 11, 2020

A champion of inter-religious harmony, Swami Agnivesh fought for the rights of bonded labourers, women and children. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time and died of multi-organ failure at a Delhi hospital on Friday. He was 80.

His funeral was conducted according to Hindu rituals by Swami Aryavesh, the president of the World Council of Arya Samaj, at the Agnilok Ashram in Behelpa, Gurgaon around 4 pm on Saturday.

Before that, Agnivesh's body was kept at his office at 7, Jantar Mantar Road for people to pay their last respects.

Several political leaders, rights activists and the general public paid their last respects to the leader and remembered him as a "truly secular" person who fought for his principles.

