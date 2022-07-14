Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh indicted on murder charges in deaths of wife, son

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh was indicted on murder charges in the double homicide killings of his wife and son, the state's attorney general's office announced Thursday.

The disgraced former attorney, whose family dominated the legal scene in the small Hampton County community for nearly a century, is already jailed and faces dozens of criminal charges that have piled up in the months since his wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, were killed last June. But until now, he had not been charged in connection with the deaths.

The Colleton County Grand Jury charged Murdaugh with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The indictments were signed Thursday. If convicted of murder, Murdaugh would face 30 years to life in prison without parole. Prosecutors could also choose to seek the death penalty under state law because more than one person was killed.

Murdaugh's attorneys, Jim Griffin and Richard Harpootlian, denied the allegations and said law enforcement "prematurely concluded" he was responsible for the deaths. They say Murdaugh had no "motive whatsoever to murder them."

"Alex wants his family, friends and everyone to know that he did not have anything to do with the murders of Maggie and Paul. He loved them more than anything in the world," the statement from attorneys Harpootlian and Griffin reads.

Over the last 13 months, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, or SLED, had worked to build a case against "the person responsible" for the murders, SLED Chief Mark Keel said.

"Today is one more step in a long process for justice for Maggie and Paul," Keel said.

The indictments handed up by a grand jury in Colleton County, where the shootings happened, contend Murdaugh killed his wife with a rifle and his son with a shotgun. They include no details on how police linked Murdaugh to the deaths. More details may be released in a bond hearing, which has not been scheduled.

The timeline of how the saga unfolded

Murdaugh's wife and son were shot and killed at their Colleton County estate, Moselle, on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh called 911 late that night and reported he found the pair unresponsive and lying on the ground near the family's dog kennels.

At the time of Paul Murdaugh's death, he was facing three felony charges of boating under the influence related to a February 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach, 19, of Hampton.

Since the killings, the S.C. Attorney General's Office and the SLED have uncovered a web of financial and drug crimes allegedly involving Murdaugh that span more than a decade in several counties.

At least a half-dozen investigations resulted in charges that he stole $8.5 million from people who hired him and that he lied to police by saying he was shot by a stranger on a roadside when, officials say, he actually asked a friend to kill him so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy just days after the family firm determined he was stealing money.

Murdaugh once worked for the century-old, family-founded law firm, which discreetly boasted of securing million-dollar verdicts for accidental deaths, product liability, or workplace safety cases. The firm said in September that he was stealing money.

Murdaugh’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather were the area’s elected prosecutors for 87 years straight.

The South Carolina Supreme Court disbarred Murdaugh on Tuesday, confirming the inevitable after Murdaugh’s attorneys declined to contest arguments at a June disbarment hearing.

Prior to today's charges, Murdaugh was already facing a total of 84 criminal charges and 11 civil suits and is being detained in Richland County's Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $7 million bond he has been unable to meet.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Alex Murdaugh indicted on murder charges in deaths of wife, son