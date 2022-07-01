Tory party suspends whip from Chris Pincher as investigation launched into conduct

Disgraced MP Chris Pincher

The Conservative whip has been suspended from Chris Pincher after an investigation was launched into allegations he drunkenly groped two men at a private members’ club.

Boris Johnson bowed to pressure after a complaint about the MP was made to Parliament’s watchdog that examines allegations of bullying, harassment or sexual misconduct.

It was reported the decision was taken after the Prime Minister spoke to a Tory MP who was with one of the men who was allegedly groped by Mr Pincher.

A Downing Street told the PA news agency: “The account given was sufficiently disturbing to make the PM feel more troubled by all this.”

The Prime Minister was said to have been waiting for a formal investigation to begin before suspending the whip.

Mr Pincher dramatically quit as Tory deputy chief whip after the incident which reportedly involved him assaulting two fellow guests at the Carlton Club – a Tory Party private members’ club in Piccadilly – on Wednesday evening

The Prime Minister had been resisting calls to go further and remove the whip, meaning the Tamworth MP would sit as an independent in the Commons, but action was taken after a formal complaint was made to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

It came after Tory MPs Karen Bradley and Caroline Nokes, the only two Conservative female chairs of select committees, wrote to the chief whip suggesting Mr Pincher should have the Tory whip removed.

In their letter to Chris Heaton-Harris, they call for a “zero tolerance policy” on sexual misconduct following an “inconsistent and unclear approach” by the Tory party to such incidents.

A spokeswoman for Conservative chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Having heard that a formal complaint has been made to the ICGS, the PM has agreed with the chief whip that the whip should be suspended from Chris Pincher while the investigation is ongoing.

“We will not pre-judge that investigation. We urge colleagues and the media to respect that process.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said the Prime Minister had been forced into suspending Chris Pincher as a Conservative MP.

“Boris Johnson has been dragged kicking and screaming into taking any action at all,” she said.

“He just can’t be trusted to do the right thing. This whole scandal is yet more evidence of his appalling judgement.

“It’s time for Conservative MPs to show this chaotic Prime Minister the door before he can do any more damage.”

Former housing minister Kelly Tolhurst has been appointed as the new Tory deputy chief whip following the resignation of Chris Pincher, Downing Street said.

Scotland Yard said it had not received any reports of an incident at the club.

The Commons said the ICGS “operates on the basis of confidentiality for the benefit of all parties”, adding: “Therefore, we cannot provide any information on any complaint, including whether or not a complaint has been received.”

Mr Pincher is the latest Conservative MP to bring unwanted attention to the party because of his behaviour.

It is the second time he has quit the whips’ office, having resigned as a junior whip in November 2017 following a complaint he made an unwanted pass at the former Olympic rower and Conservative candidate Alex Story.

Having referred himself to both the police and the Conservative Party complaints procedure, he was brought back by Theresa May as deputy chief whip in January 2018.

Mr Pincher’s resignation comes amid renewed scrutiny of sleaze in Westminster following a string of cases including former Tory MP for Wakefield, Imran Ahmad Khan, being jailed for 18 months in May for groping a 15-year-old boy in 2008.

Another MP, Neil Parish, quit his seat in Tiverton and Honiton in May after being caught watching pornography in the House of Commons.

He said he accidentally viewed an x-rated video when browsing for tractors, before later doing so deliberately in the Commons chamber.

The party whip is currently withdrawn from David Warburton, who represents Somerton and Frome.

The Sunday Times reported that two women had made formal complaints to Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) about Mr Warburton’s behaviour and a third woman had also made allegations about his conduct.

Mr Warburton is said to deny any wrongdoing.