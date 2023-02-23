Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to be sentenced in Los Angeles

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·1 min read

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein could face up to 24 years in prison when he is sentenced for rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The movie mogul was found guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and another sexual misconduct count involving a woman known as Jane Doe One, after a trial in December.

The woman said the incident happened after Weinstein appeared uninvited at her hotel room during a Los Angeles film festival in 2013.

BAFTA Film Awards 2014 – Arrivals – London
Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault after a trial in December (Ian West/PA)

A jury of eight men and four women reached the guilty verdict after nine days of deliberation.

In her closing arguments deputy district attorney Marlene Martinez said: “It is time for the defendant’s reign of terror to end.

“It is time for the kingmaker to be brought to justice.”

Weinstein previously pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault involving five women in Los Angeles.

After the December trial the jury was unable to reach a decision on several counts, notably on charges involving Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California governor Gavin Newsom.

The jury was also unable to reach verdicts on the allegations of another woman. A mistrial was declared on those counts.

Weinstein was acquitted of a sexual battery allegation made by another woman.

The sentencing on Thursday was delayed from January 9.

It was previously ruled that only one of Weinstein’s victims would be allowed to read an impact statement at the hearing.

The former film producer is already serving a 23-year sentence for a different rape and sexual assault conviction in New York, which is under appeal.

Latest Stories

  • Alec Baldwin to resume filming Rust in Spring with no working weapons

    Director says completion of the movie will ‘honour’ late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

  • 'Dances With Wolves' actor indicted in Nevada sex abuse case

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Charges are mounting against a “Dances With Wolves” actor who is accused of sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls in the U.S. and Canada for decades. A grand jury in Nevada indicted Nathan Chasing Horse on Wednesday on 19 counts, expanding on previous charges of sexual assault, trafficking and child abuse to include kidnapping, lewdness and drug trafficking. Chasing Horse, 46, now faces charges in four jurisdictions, with the newest case brought by prosecut

  • Motorists Brave Whiteout Conditions During Blizzard in Central Arizona

    A major snowstorm brought whiteout conditions to roads in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Wednesday, February 22.Video captured John Michels shows strong winds creating whiteout conditions on roads in front of his home.Michels told Storyful that he ventured outside after losing power at home and had to keep his eyes closed while recording the video.“The wind was enough to make my face sting for the rest of the day and almost took my phone with it a couple times. Somehow I remained steady enough to later see what I missed after needing to keep my eyes closed most of the time the video was shot.”Arizona Department of Transportation urged residents to avoid travelling during storm conditions.“Watching the traffic go past my apartment in such conditions was a little nerve wracking and I kept praying I wouldn’t capture anything tragic,” Michel added.Damaging winds and falling snow would continue throughout Wednesday and impact travel in the area, the National Weather Service said. Credit: John Michels via Storyful

  • She was pulled over for no seat belt in Florida. Then a cop looked in her leggings

    The Daytona 500 race brought a lot of visitors to the area

  • Madeline McCann’s Parents May Agree to DNA Test Woman Who Claims to Be Their Missing Child

    Hugo Correia/ReutersA Polish woman with a complicated childhood, a coloboma in her right eye and moles on her leg says she could be Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who has been missing since 2007 after disappearing from a holiday resort in Portugal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Help me, I need to talk with Kate and Gerry McCann (@iammadeleinemccan) Julia Faustyna, 21, who has also been referred to as Julia Wandelt and Julia Wendell, says she does not remember most of her ch

  • Nicola Bulley police 'let down' another woman who went missing and took her own life, family say

    An officer from Lancashire Police faces investigation over the case of young mother Kiena Dawes, who took her own life last July.

  • A 24-year-old teacher was murdered in 1971. DNA on a cigarette butt just solved the case.

    Rita Curran was violently killed in 1971. After 52 years, the case has finally been solved – with the help of DNA evidence found on a cigarette butt.

  • 14-year-old girl and woman found dead in Richmond home

    A 14-year-old girl and a woman were found dead inside a home in Richmond, about 20 kilometres south of Vancouver, on Monday. Police were called to a home in the 6500 block of Barnard Drive on Feb. 20 in response to a report of a deceased woman, according to the RCMP. Responders found the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl inside the home. Investigators said the pair are related but did not say how or reveal how they had died. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) ha

  • California agents went to retrieve one gun from a 'prohibited' person. They uncovered a hoard of illegal weapons.

    The attorney general of California on Tuesday announced felony charges against a man found with a large cache of illegal firearms at his residence.

  • Serving police constable 'asked woman to have sex in back of police van before sexually assaulting her'

    Christopher Hudson allegedly propositioned the woman in the back of the van at Stonefall Cemetery in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, telling her it was a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’.

  • Accused Colorado LGBTQ club shooter back in court for preliminary hearing

    The individual accused of fatally shooting five people inside a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub last year was due in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in which a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to try the suspect for murder. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been held without bond at the El Paso County jail since being arrested and has been charged with 323 criminal counts stemming from the Nov. 19 rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Clad in body armor and armed with a handgun and an AR-15-style assault rifle, Aldrich opened fire indiscriminately on club patrons, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

  • Georgia Cop Accused of Kidnapping, Killing Teen as She Walked Home

    Gwinnett County Police DepartmentA Georgia cop already arrested in connection to a teen girl’s death is now accused of kidnapping her after she left a friend’s apartment, killing her and ditching her naked body in the woods.Authorities believe the slain girl, 16-year-old Susana Morales, was killed by Miles Bryant last summer while he was still a police officer in the Atlanta suburb of Doraville.Bryant was arrested earlier this month—and fired the same day—after authorities found Morales’ body. H

  • Bar employees stabbed inspectors at Mexico resort

    Ten employees of a bar in Mexico’s Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen have been charged in the fatal stabbings of four municipal inspectors sent to check compliance with local codes, authorities said Tuesday. Playa del Carmen has long had a reputation for rough and dangerous bars, but what allegedly happened at the city’s La Cueva bar on Feb. 11 appears to set a new standard of violence. Assistant Public Safety Secretary Luis Rodríguez Bucio said Tuesday that the city inspectors went to the bar, whose name means “The Cave”, to inspect for compliance with city codes.

  • Custody Decided for Young Daughter of Accused ‘Suitcase Murder’ Mom

    Johannes P. Christo/ReutersThe 7-year-old daughter of Heather Mack, the 27-year-old American heiress convicted in 2014 in Indonesia and waiting trial in the U.S. for the murder of her mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack, has finally been given a guardian. Estelle “Stella” Schaeffer will live with Mack’s maternal cousin Lisa Hellmann in Colorado, a court has decided. The child was born in Kerobokan Female Prison after her then 18-year-old mother and 21-year-old father Tommy Schaeffer were convicted of k

  • Trump Grand Juror Stirs Uproar by Hinting at Panel’s Discussions

    (Bloomberg) -- The foreperson of the special grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s election results has complicated the work of prosecutors with a series of surprisingly frank media interviews but is unlikely to get any potential cases thrown out.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChi

  • Man 'stabbed his own mother to death by accident' during fight outside pub

    Jamie Dempsey, 32, is accused of murdering his mother, Karen Dempsey, 55, outside a pub in Kirkby, Liverpool, last August.

  • Tim Hortons franchisee in P.E.I. evicts tenants to make way for temporary foreign workers

    One of three people fighting eviction notices they received from the local Tim Hortons franchisee in Souris, P.E.I., says the company has no legal grounds to make tenants leave their apartment building. D.P. Murphy Inc., which operates a number of Tim Hortons franchises across Prince Edward Island, bought the apartment building at 4 Pleasant St. in November, and issued eviction notices to the tenants on Jan. 5. According to documents filed by the company with the Island Regulatory and Appeals Co

  • Supreme Court rules for Arizona inmate in death penalty case

    The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday for a man on Arizona's death row who wants a new sentencing hearing because jurors in his case were wrongly told that the only way to ensure he would never walk free was to sentence him to death. The 5-4 decision written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor likely means that John Montenegro Cruz will get a new penalty phase of his trial where it is made clear to jurors that he is ineligible for parole if he is sentenced to life in prison, instead of death. The case is important not only for Cruz, but also for other Arizona death row inmates.

  • Cigarette found near woman’s body helps solve her 1971 killing, Vermont police say

    DNA on the cigarette was linked to a man who decamped to Thailand to “become a Buddhist monk,” police said.

  • Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter remembered for building affordable Alberta homes

    EDMONTON — Suzanne Taylor, a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, remembers former U.S. Jimmy Carter being "strict" on construction sites, refusing to pose for pictures with others while on the job. "If I stopped to take a picture with you, that’s two of us not working," she recalled him saying. The Carter Center announced Saturday that the 98-year-old former president has decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family, receiving hospice care after a series of hospital stays. Many w