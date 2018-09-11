Romano Fenati has contract cancelled by team after pulling Moto2 rival's brake lever during high-speed incident

Disgraced Romano Fenati's future in Moto2 is in doubt after he was sacked by his team and his contract for next season was cancelled.

Fenati was disqualified from a Moto2 race at Misano, Italy, for "irresponsible riding" after he reached across to Stefano Manzi's bike and grabbed the brake lever.

Coincidentally, Fenati had been due to join Manzi's MV Agusta team for next season and was considered something of a rising star, but his reckless behaviour has caused the team to announce the cancelling of his contract. It was a double blow for Fenati after his Marinelli Snipers team moved to sack him after the incident at Misano.

Romano Fenati

Fenati of Italy is no stranger to controversy (Getty)

"Here we are. Now we can communicate that the Marinelli Snipers Team shall terminate the contract with the rider Romano Fenati, from now on, for his unsporting, dangerous and damaging conduct for the image of all," a statement said.

"'With extreme regret, we have to note that his irresponsible act endangered the life of another rider and can't be apologised (for) in no way.

"The rider, from this moment, will not participate anymore in a race with the Marinelli Snipers team."

Fenati has been roundly criticised for his actions on Saturday, with British MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow asking for a lifetime ban:

"He should never compete on a motorcycle again," said Crutchlow.

"You can't do this to another motorcycle racer. We are risking our lives enough."

cal-crutchlow.jpg

Cal Crutchlow, who finished third in Sunday's Misano Grand Prix, claimed Romano Fenati should never be allowed to ride again (AP)

A MotoGP statement read: "At Misano, Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) was shown the Black Flag and disqualified from the Moto2 race for irresponsible riding after an incident between the Italian and compatriot Stefano Manzi (Forward Racing Team).

"The FIM MotoGP stewards decided to suspend Fenati from the next two Grands Prix following the offence, deemed serious. The penalty applies to the rider only, not the team - leaving the door open for a replacement to race."

Fenati appeared to be reacting to an earlier incident between the pair, which saw Manzi run the Italian off the track as he overtook him. Mazni received a penalty of his own for the initial clash, and he will be hit with a six-place grid penalty at Aragon next time out for "irresponsible riding"