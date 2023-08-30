Disgraced former NHL coach Bill Peters lands with WHL's Lethbridge Hurricanes

Bill Peters previously served as a head coach for the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames. (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

The WHL’s Lethbridge Hurricanes have hired disgraced former NHL head coach Bill Peters, the team announced on Wednesday.

Peters resigned as Calgary Flames head coach in 2019 after Akim Aliu tweeted about Peters berating him with racist slurs when both were part of the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.

Not very surprising the things we’re hearing about Babcock. Apple doesn’t fall far from the Tree, same sort of deal with his protege in YYC. Dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music. First one to — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) November 26, 2019

While the original tweet didn’t mention Peters by name, the former Flames coach issued an apology through a lawyer. Aliu described Peters’ apology as “insincere and concerning.”

Aliu detailed how racism affected his career and mental health in a piece for The Players’ Tribune in 2020, claiming that hockey is not actually for everyone. Aliu claims Peters never directly apologized. Instead, Peters released statements such as his lawyer-penned apology and recently attempted to reach out through an unnamed NHL coach when it looked like he would get the WHL job.

A current NHL Head Coach reached out to me last week to try and broker an apology on behalf of Bill Peters. So there is no ambiguity, this was my response verbatim. pic.twitter.com/i468vQ4erp — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) August 30, 2023

Peters tried to paint his treatment of Aliu as merely “an isolated and immediately regrettable incident,” but it wasn’t the only time he was accused of mistreating a hockey player. Former Carolina Hurricanes player Michal Jordan said Peters “kicked him pretty hard in the back” during a game, and that there were multiple physical interactions between Peters and players when he was bench boss in Carolina.

Jordan pointed out that others saw it, which then-assistant coach Rod Brind’Amour confirmed.

Ultimately, Peters’ career progressed while others suffered. Aliu said he was demoted to the ECHL in the aftermath of Peters’ comments, and believes the situation hurt his career. Peters remained as Hurricanes head coach despite those physical altercations, which didn’t help the reputation of then-GM Ron Francis.

Can confirm and will add close relationships spanning decades were ruined because of Francis' decision not to fire Peters. Obviously more to come later. https://t.co/DPAhiCLGaT — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) November 26, 2019

In November 2019, Peters was able to resign from his post as Flames head coach rather than get fired. In April 2020, Peters took a job with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg in the KHL, a head coaching gig that ended in November 2021.

The Hurricanes never made the playoffs in four seasons under Peters, while the Flames were eliminated in the first round in their lone postseason appearance with him at the helm. The 58-year-old didn’t really distinguish himself as a KHL head coach, either. Still, he'll be getting another chance behind the bench with the WHL's Hurricanes.