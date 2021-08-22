Australia grants visas for more than 100 former embassy staff in Afghanistan, a day after rejecting them

Photograph: Shekib Rahmani/AP

The Australian government says it has granted humanitarian visas to more than 100 Afghan nationals who worked at its embassy, a day after telling them their visa applications had been rejected.

The conflicting information has created confusion as thousands try to flee the Taliban regime.

More than 100 embassy guards and full-time maintenance staff were advised via an email from the Department of Foreign Affairs on Saturday that their work for Australia was not enough to grant them a spot on evacuation flights.

“Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs has considered your application. Unfortunately you are not eligible for certification under this policy,” the DFAT letter states.

The letter points to Australia’s commitment to offer 3,000 places under the existing humanitarian scheme to Afghan nationals and encourages them to “consider your options fully”.

On Sunday night a statement from the department said they had already been granted visas.

“The security guards referred to in media reports today were not eligible for the restricted locally engaged employee visas but have already been approved for visas in another humanitarian category,” a department spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said anyone rejected for an at-risk employee visa is now automatically considered by the Department of Home Affairs for a different humanitarian stream.

“This streamlining of processes reflects the fact that the special visa category for locally engaged employees has always been restricted to that group, while the general humanitarian category is not.

“This process has already resulted in hundreds of other visas being granted to those who are ineligible for the special category.”

Glenn Kolomeitz, a migration lawyer and former army major who represents hundreds of former ADF interpreters and Australian support staff, accused the government of trying “to spin this to the media”, before informing his clients.

“For the government to now say they weren’t eligible under the LEE (locally engaged employee) program but have already been granted such visas is disingenuous and inconsistent with the rejection letters received to date,” Kolomeitz said.

“If DFAT had already granted these visas, why did they not say so in the letter? Why did the letter encourage these applicants to go see a migration agent and pursue other options, and why were none of the guards or we, their legal representatives, advised?”

He said the DFAT rejection letters had the same reference number and were unsigned.

“In the last 24 to 48 hours they have punched out over 100 of these templated rejection letters unsigned, or with the same phone number,” he said.

“There’s no rhyme or reason to this process.

“We’ve seen a handful of our people accepted who were doing the same job in the same location, at the same time as some of the rejected applicants.

“So, which public servant is deciding who … escapes and who is left to the revenge of the Taliban?

“This is a disgrace.”

Earlier, one security guard, who said he was rejected for a visa for at-risk Afghan employees on Saturday four months after applying, described the situation as “disgusting”.

The security guard, who has not been named to protect his identity, told Guardian Australia his last day was 15 July after a decade of working to protect the Australian embassy and its staff.

“Unfortunately the Australian government turned its back and left behind those 196 people with their families who have worked in different sections at the Australian embassy Kabul, Afghanistan for the past two decades,” the guard said.

“They worked up to the last moments that Australian embassy closed and evacuated its office.

“They [have] proven themselves with their services and we do not deserve this, to be left behind in [a] bad security situation which is going on everywhere nowadays in Afghanistan.”

Australia suddenly closed its Kabul embassy in May, saying it could not guarantee the security of staff.

He signed up to work as a guard at the Australian embassy in Kabul more than a decade ago, without imagining it would one day close.

One Afghanistan veteran who went on to work in private security at Australia’s Kabul embassy told the Guardian he was willing to sponsor his Afghan colleague for a migration visa, and would “do anything” to get him out.

On Sunday, the British military confirmed seven civilians had been killed in the crowds at Kabul airport. The Associated Press reported there have been stampedes and crushing injuries in the crowds, especially as Taliban fighters fire into the air to drive away those desperate to get on any flight out of the country.

Four Australian evacuation flights left Kabul overnight on Saturday carrying 300 Australian citizens and Afghan visa holders to safety.

The prime minister, Scott Morrison, has defended Australia’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and evacuation efforts.

“Let me say this: for 20 years we have all worked hard to try, in the best of our efforts and endeavours, to make a failed state a functional state,” he told ABC’s Insiders program.