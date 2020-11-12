Before disengaging at Ladakh, India must adopt ‘distrust and verify’ strategy despite Chinese promises

Conflicting reports emerged Wednesday on India and China achieving a breakthrough in the months-old Ladakh standoff during the eighth Corps Commander-level meeting held on 6 November in Chushul. Over more than a fortnight or so, information regarding breaking of the logjam in talks and probable phased disengagement of troops along the Line of Control in eastern Ladakh was getting leaked in dribs and drabs through 'sources', although none of the sides went on record.

The closest we came to an official confirmation that the stalemate might be reaching a denouement in eastern Ladakh " where armed troops by the thousands on both sides are hunkered down for a bitter winter in the Himalayas " was when India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hinted at a seminar on 15 October that both sides were working on some sort of a plan, but he kept the details out of the public domain.

"Discussions are on; what is going on is something confidential between us and the Chinese," the minister had said, adding: "there is not very much that I am in a position to say in public. I certainly do not want to prejudge it," when pressed for details.

Jaishankar's comments came three days after the seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks on 12 October. The sixth and seventh round of military-level discussions also included diplomatic presence. India had sent a senior MEA bureaucrat in the sixth phase, and China reciprocated with its foreign ministry representative in the seventh. In her article dated 16 October, Indrani Bagchi of Times of India reported that "serious proposals" for a "comprehensive disengagement" have been exchanged, "that covers all the friction points along the LAC and addresses future problems", and these proposals have received highest attention among the top echelons of the government, including the China Study Group, India's apex policymaking body on China.

It was evident that something was going on behind the scenes and the reluctance of the actors in divulging details added to the contention that a solution might be around the corner. Prima facie, however, a mutually acceptable solution appears elusive because both sides have reached a stage where a backward step by one would be construed as a 'win' for the other, and the first to blink will pay a political cost.

Bloomberg reported that India has "lost control of about 250 square kilometers of land in the Depsang Plains, which holds key roads leading up to the Karakoram Pass, as well as 50 square kilometers of land in the Pangong Tso", and winter deployment by both sides was the biggest since the 1962 war.

Some commentators have pointed out that in Depsang Plains, the Chinese have erected no permanent structures that may be construed as "facts on the ground" but what they are doing, since May, is block Indian troops from visiting patrolling points via 'Y' junction. Be that as it may, blocking of patrolling rights is tantamount to lack of sovereign control, and it would be seen as such.

On the plus side, India managed to occupy strategically important heights on the ridgeline of Finger 4 and along the south bank of Pangong Tso that overlook Chinese posts in the area, giving India tactical advantage.

Amid this context, early November reports indicated that China's suggestions for disengagement include demands that India vacates strategic heights along the southern bank, withdraw tanks and artillery guns from the forward areas back to their peacetime locations and give up patrolling rights beyond Finger 3 in the northern bank. India wanted full disengagement from all friction points and restoration of status quo ante and also to make sure that China does not pull another fast one.

As The Print reported, quoting a source within Indian establishment, "they want the tanks and artillery guns to go back to peacetime locations from the southern bank area and other places. In some places, the distance will be 10 km and at other places 20 km and more. Chinese have plainer terrain on their side and better infrastructure. This means that they can come back faster than us if they decide to do so."

Not surprising that the proposals cut no ice. Instead, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made it clear early November that "India is determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unilateralism and aggression, no matter what the sacrifice."