Disease database will replace old Covid dashboard to detect emerging outbreaks

The public will be able to track outbreaks of respiratory infections such as Covid-19, influenza and RSV after the government launched a new version of its coronavirus dashboard.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) will publish new data every Thursday as a centralised source to monitor weekly trends in the spread and prevalence of common viruses, in a bid to increase public health security and awareness.

It will show the number of weekly cases, hospitalisations and deaths for each virus across England, and whether these metrics are rising or falling.

“In today’s rapidly evolving world, governments need to utilise the best data and ensure that key insights are being generated to inform policy decisions and interventions,” said Steven Riley, the director general of data, analytics and surveillance at UKHSA.

“The fast rise in the use of artificial intelligence highlights the need for organisations to have clear strategies for the generation of insight from the collection, curation, and processing of data.”

Future outbreak preparations

The new release replaces the old Covid dashboard, which played a critical role throughout the pandemic and became the most-viewed Government website ever.

At the peak of the third lockdown, it reached more than 70 million hits in just 24 hours as people tuned in everyday at 4pm to view the latest data on reported infections, hospitalisations and deaths.

The new dashboard will play a core role in UKHSA’s three-year strategic plan to better prepare the country for future health threats and infectious disease outbreaks.

Earlier this month, Mr Riley described the original dashboard as a “breakthrough in the democratisation of public data, making information and metrics available to everyone, not just a select few in Whitehall.”

He added: “This transformed the debate about the virus and the need for lockdown, allowing for new perspectives and new projects”.

The new dashboard comes after the government brought forward its Covid vaccination programme to September, amid concerns over the rapid spread of the highly mutated BA.2.86 “Pirola” variant.

