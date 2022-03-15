Discussions over Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detention are ‘delicate’, says PM

Aine Fox and David Hughes, PA
·6 min read

Discussions relating to the case of British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is being held in Iran, have been described as “delicate” by Boris Johnson who said he did not want to “tempt fate” regarding any progress being made.

Hopes had been raised that the she might finally be released, after an MP said on Tuesday that the 43-year-old’s British passport had been returned to her.

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq also said a British negotiating team is in Tehran, while Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe remains at her family home in the Iranian capital.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in Iran in 2016 as she prepared to fly back to the UK, having taken her daughter Gabriella – then not even two years old – to see relatives.

She was accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government and sentenced to five years in jail, spending four years in Tehran’s Evin Prison and one under house arrest.

She has always denied the allegations against her.

Her MP Ms Siddiq tweeted: “I am very pleased to say that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport back. She is still at her family home in Tehran. I also understand that there is a British negotiating team in Tehran right now. I will keep posting updates as I get them.”

She later posted a picture of herself with Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, saying: “Thank you all ever so much for such kind messages about my constituent Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. It’s so heartwarming to see the affection for her.

“Her husband Richard and I met earlier today for yet another strategy meeting… hopefully not many more!! #FreeNazanin.”

Asked about the case, the Prime Minister said: “I don’t want to tempt fate”.

“Negotiations about all our difficult consular cases have been going on for a long time,” he told reporters, saying “quite delicate discussions” are still taking place.

A £400 million debt relating to a cancelled order for 1,500 Chieftain tanks dating back to the 1970s had been linked to the continued detention of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other UK-Iranian dual nationals held in the country.

In December, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the £400 million that Britain owes Iran is a “legitimate debt” that the Government wants to pay.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he does not want to
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he does not want to ‘tempt fate’ about progress in Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case (Justin Tallis/PA)

On Tuesday, a No 10 official said of the debt: “There is no change on our position to that.

“We are committed to paying the debt. We’re exploring options to resolve it – it has not been resolved.”

Pressed on whether a UK negotiating team is in Tehran, he added: “I’m not going to get into further speculation at this point.”

Mr Johnson was also reluctant to say too much, telling reporters: “I think that it’s very important when you have got quite delicate discussions going on, negotiations going on in Tehran about some of our most difficult consular cases – particularly Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe – you should say as little as possible unless and until the thing is actually concluded.

“Everybody wants Nazanin home, we have been working on that for a long, long time.

“I do not want to do anything to interrupt the conversations right now.”

According to her employer, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyer Hojjat Kermani, when asked whether she will be released, said: “I am hopeful that we will have good news soon.”

Mr Ratcliffe spent 21 days on hunger strike last year in London to draw attention to his wife’s case.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s mother-in-law, Barbara Ratcliffe, told the BBC the latest news “does sound really positive” and that her daughter-in-law had “seemed really quite upbeat when I last spoke to her”.

But she added that the family is “all a bit battle-scarred”, having had so many disappointments in the past regarding progress on the case.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s sister-in-law Rebecca Ratcliffe echoed those sentiments.

Of the passport being returned, she told BBC London: “It does seem like some kind of recognition that the Iranians are getting ready for her to be allowed home at some point.

“I think she’s so tired of reading too much into things and until she’s on that flight home she just can’t believe that release is imminent so it is a big step forward, we just don’t quite know how to interpret it at the moment.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan welcomed the “positive news” about the passport but added that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe “must now be reunited with her family in the UK as soon as possible” and said “London continues to stand with her as we all fervently hope for her return to our city”.

Richard Ratcliffe at the end of his hunger strike
Richard Ratcliffe ended his hunger strike in central London outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (PA)

In January, the daughter of another British-Iranian detained in Iran said her father was to begin a hunger strike due to a lack of progress in securing his release.

Retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori has been held at Evin Prison on charges of spying for Israel, which he denies, for more than four years.

In a video posted in relation to the hunger strike, Elika Ashoori said she was at that time “extremely concerned” for her father’s health “as he approaches his 68th birthday”.

Human rights organisations Amnesty International UK and Redress urged caution around the latest update, saying there had been “false dawns” previously.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (Family handout/PA)

In relation to the debt, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We continue to explore options to resolve this case and will not comment further as discussions are ongoing.”

On the cases of Britons detained, a Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We have long called for the release of unfairly detained British nationals in Iran. We don’t comment on speculation.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Matthew Lawrence says Robin Williams told him 'don't ever do drugs'

    Matthew Lawrence still thinks fondly about his time working with Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire.

  • Iran detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'has got her British passport back'

    The British-Iranian national being held in Iran, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, has had her British passport returned, her MP in the UK Tulip Siddiq has said. Ms Siddiq says she understands there is a British negotiating team in Tehran where she is being detained.

  • Sunak under pressure from Tory and opposition MPs to deal with cost of living

    The Chancellor will deliver the Spring Statement on March 23.

  • Democratic PAC accuses Donald Trump of illegally raising funds for an undeclared 2024 presidential run

    Trump’s communications director dismisses it as ‘frivolous’ complaint with zero merit

  • UPDATE 2-World Bank provides $200 mln in more funds for Ukraine

    The World Bank on Monday approved nearly $200 million in additional and reprogrammed financing to bolster Ukraine’s support of vulnerable people as Russian forces continued the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. The funding comes on top of $723 million approved last week and is part of a $3 billion package of support that the World Bank is racing to get to Ukraine and its people in coming weeks. World Bank President David Malpass told a virtual event hosted by the Washington Post that the bank hoped to finalize the $3 billion package within six to eight weeks.

  • Detained British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe gets passport back

    A £400 million debt relating to a cancelled order for tanks dating back to the 1970s has been linked to the detention of UK-Iranian dual nationals.

  • Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin trying to justify invasion by holding 'faux elections', Foreign Office minister warns

    Vladimir Putin is attempting "some form of legitimacy" in Ukraine by holding "faux elections" to justify his invasion, the Foreign Office minister warned. James Cleverly told Sky News' Kay Burley the Russian president wanted a "lightning war" to capture Ukraine and quickly install a puppet government, but "that is clearly not working". In its morning intelligence update, the Ministry of Defence said reports have suggested Russia may seek to stage a referendum in the captured Ukrainian town of Kherson in an attempt to legitimise the area as a "breakaway republic" - similar to Donbas and Crimea.

  • Trump accused of breaking campaign laws by teasing 2024 run

    As former President Donald Trump continues to tease a future White House bid, a pro-Democratic super PAC has accused him of violating federal campaign laws by raising and spending money for a run without officially filing his candidacy. In its complaint filed Monday with the Federal Election Commission, American Bridge accused Trump of “illegally using his multicandidate leadership PAC to raise and spend funds in excess of Commission limits for the purpose of advancing a 2024 presidential campaign." The super PAC says that includes “payments for events at Trump properties, rallies featuring Mr. Trump, consulting payments to former Trump campaign staff, and digital advertising about Mr. Trump’s events and his presumptive 2024 opponent.”

  • Canadian professor in Ukraine longs for peace as sirens blare

    VANCOUVER — The wail of an air-raid siren has become part of the soundtrack of Svitlana Matviyenko's life. The first time she heard the blaring alarm indicating she was along the trajectory of a Russian rocket, Matviyenko panicked. Now, the assistant professor at Simon Fraser University's school of communicationhas something of a routine. She calls her parents, who are in their 80s and live a block away from her in the western Ukraine city of Kamianets-Podilskyi, to let them know to go into a "s

  • Myanmar army engaged in torture, mass killings, war crimes - U.N

    Security forces have shown a flagrant disregard for human life, using air strikes and heavy weapons on populated areas and deliberately targeting civilians, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said. "The appalling breadth and scale of violations of international law suffered by the people of Myanmar demand a firm, unified, and resolute international response," Bachelet said.

  • Speedskater Weidemann to miss World Cup final after positive COVID-19 test

    CALGARY — Canadian speedskater Isabelle Weidemann has withdrawn from this weekend's World Cup final in the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19. Speed Skating Canada said Weidemann underwent multiple tests over the week, but her cycle threshold values were too low to enter the bubble environment in Heerenveen for the competition. The 26-year old from Ottawa was slated to race in the women’s 1,500 metres and 3,000 metres at this final international event of the season. She currently si

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil claims overall World Cup title in 500m

    Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil finished fourth in his 500-metre event on Sunday in Heerenveen, Netherlands, but it was more than enough to secure his first overall World Cup season title. Japan's Tatsuya Shinhama, who won Saturday's race, also picked up the win in Sunday's event in 34.487 seconds, but could not catch points leader Dubreuil. The Canadian finished 15-100ths of a second behind Shinhama but ended up with an insurmountable point total of 614, to the Japanese skater's 586. "My

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.