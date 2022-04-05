Discussing Kansas Jayhawks’ quest for NCAA title: join us at 1 a.m. on SportsBeat Live

Kansas and North Carolina know their way to the NCAA championship game. Entering Monday’s contest in New Orleans, the programs had combined for 20 title-game appearances and nine championships.

The Jayhawks and Tar Heels were both looking to add to their respective trophy cases with a victory Monday night, but only one team would be able to do so once the night is through.

KU trailed 40-25 at halftime, and however the second half turns out, there’s sure to be plenty to discuss after the game.

Join us for a special late-night/early-morning edition of our SportsBeat Live stream with The Star’s coverage crew in New Orleans: beat writers Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore and KC Star sports columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell.

We’ll be breaking down college basketball’s final game of 2022. Take part in the conversation with your questions and comments. We plan to tip off at 1 a.m. Central Time.