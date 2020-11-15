Discrimination at school: is a Black British history lesson repeating itself?

Period dramas usually open with an orchestral score and the vista of a stately home. Aired to neutralise the impending gloom of short, dark days, they drip with nostalgia for a long-gone British greatness. They’ve shied away from the less comforting aspects of our history.

But, as internet memes keep reminding us, 2020 is the year that keeps up the surprises. The BBC is doing period drama differently this winter, with the Small Axe series from artist and film-maker Steve McQueen. The anthology of five films forces us to confront the entrenched racism London’s Afro-Caribbean communities fought against from the 1960s to 1980s.

The final film in the series, Education, follows the struggles of one family to secure a proper education for their son, Kingsley. The film opens within 12-year-old Kingsley’s reverie. He daydreams of space and interstellar travel. In his world, possibilities are endless. This is as it should be; he is a child with all of life before him. But the film quickly reveals how, at school, Kingsley has already been marked out as a failure.

Struggling to read, and engaged in low-level misbehaviour as a result, Kingsley’s teachers disavow their duty to teach, opting instead to bully and belittle. Soon, his family are caught in the dragnet of the school’s low expectation for their son. In a meeting with the headteacher, Kingsley’s mother is misled into believing that the offer to send her son to a “special school” is a “great opportunity”. Their local schools have been funnelling Black children out of mainstream education and into schools for the “educationally subnormal”(ESN). Kingsley’s mother learns this only after the intervention of Black parents galvanised by the work of Grenadian educationalist Bernard Coard.

At 13 years old, you are marked, you are dead, that’s your future Steve McQueen

When we speak over the phone, Steve McQueen begins by asking me what age group I teach. I tell him secondary. Without hesitation he says that for him that period of his education was “hell” and speaks of being made to feel “powerless”. It is clear he felt compelled to revisit those experiences; the words flow forth as he speaks of combining his “own narrative within that time in the early 70s and the [issue of] educationally subnormal schools”. McQueen himself attended a mixed comprehensive and says that as working-class pupils, his peers already understood that the system was designed to ensure their failure. “Even though we were from different backgrounds and races… we all knew we were being fucked over”. Despite having dyslexia, he continues, “there was no help… you were left to your own devices…there was no interest.”

Born in west London to Grenadian and Trinidadian parents, McQueen tells me that he got some of his passion for art and learning from Black supplementary schools he attended in Hammersmith and Acton. There he learned that “there is a problem and the problem isn’t you”. School had set him on a trajectory to leave early – “at 13 years old, you are marked, you are dead, that’s your future” – and, at best, go on to begin manual work. But the Saturday school instilled a sense of pride and fostered “my love of art” which “opened my world”. What saddens him is the memory of Black boys with “amazing, talented, beautiful minds… who didn’t get the opportunity to fulfil their potential.”

In 2000, when McQueen returned to his comprehensive to hand out achievement awards, 15 years after leaving, the school’s new head conceded it had been institutionally racist. Another 20 years on, McQueen tells me a story involving old school friends who bumped into their former deputy headteacher. The deputy spoke of having attempted to tackle Black underachievement at the school when they were there, only to be rebuffed by the then head who was concerned any improvements on the issue would only attract more Black pupils to the school. For Steve McQueen, the anecdote makes plain that his school was “investing in Black failure”. During the filming of Education, McQueen says, “the strangest thing happened.” The mother of a cast member approached him to say she had been in the year above McQueen and she had experienced the same endemic racism. She now home-schools both her Black boys.

When I ask about the moments of camaraderie between the children at the ESN school that the film depicts, McQueen tells me that it was true to his experience of being in “shitty classes” where no one cared. Systemic disregard led to “a real us and them” feeling, McQueen says. “The only defiance we had was in defiance, the way that we were rude to the teachers… it was all we had.”