Discredit the women / Teiakotiha ne iakon:kwe

In Ganienkeh, they talked about women’s rights. Women are not treated equally around the world. Most cultures don’t treat women very well. They’re treated like cattle, like dogs, like camels, possessions. They’re not even humans. Sexual objects to stay quiet, cook, and raise the children. That’s all they do, like they don’t have the capacity to stand equally with a man to make decisions.

They treat the women like that.

There’s countries around the world that have women as leaders. Here, they don’t look at women as equals. There’s always a flaw they use to discredit the women.

Our women have been liberated for thousands of years. But today, everything is so f-ed up. The man is the home of his castle. Today, the rules have been reversed. So a lot of these men today treat women like dogs.

*

Ganienkeh thotihtharahkwèn:ne ne konnón:kwe aotiianerénhsera’. Iah sha’tethonátte tsi niteshakotí:kens ne konnón:kwe’ tsi ionhontsá:te. Tho nitkonwatí:te tsi ní:ioht ne è:rhar, io’nowakwá:ronte, atenno’sera’shòn:’a. Iah se’ onkwe’ te:ken. Iotikarien’tón:ni oh naia:wen tha’taionató:take’, aiotikhonníhake’, tánon’ akonwanehiahrónhsheke’ ne ratiksa’okòn:’a. Thok thikontiiéhrha’ , tsi ne shí:ken iah teioti’shatstenhserá:ien sha’tahonátteke’ ne ronnón:kwe’ ia’tahotirihwaién:ta’se’ othé:nen nahò:ten.

Tho niteshakotí:te ne konnón:kwe.

Ótia’ks na’kentiohkò:ten’s ne tsi ionhontsá:te è:neken tionátte ne konnón:kwe’. Kèn:’en, iahk sha’tetkonwatí:te ne konnón:kwe’. Tiokontáhkwen

Iahk sha’tehonátte tehshakotí:kens ne konnón:kwe’

Iah sha’tethonátte ne ne konnón:kwe’ tánon’ ronnón:kwe, tsi ní:ioht tsi konwatika’én:ions ne konnón:kwe’. É:so ne khthihatí:te iah tekonwatikweniénhstha’.

Tetsottenion o:nen ne kaianerénhsera.

Tho nitkonwatí:te tsi ní:ioht ne è:rhar.

Story told by: Mitch Deer, Written by: Simona Rosenfield - Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Translation by: Katsenhaién:ton Lazare, The Eastern Door