A Discovery of Witches Final Season Trailer Teases One Powerful Twin Pregnancy and an 'Epic Conclusion'

The witching hour… will be ending in early 2022, with the final season of A Discovery of Witches. But if the newly released trailer is any indication, the supernatural drama is conjuring an “epic conclusion.”

AMC+, Sundance Now and Shudder released on Friday a first trailer for the third and final season, which is based on The Book of Life from Deborah Harkness’s All Souls trilogy and finds Matthew (played by Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) returning from 1590 to present day and combating what they left behind.

Among the teaser’s highlights, it is warned(/feared?) that the power that Diana’s unborn twins might come to possess — being the product of a vampire and a witch — is “unprecedented.” There’s also one cool-looking supernatural showdown.

A Discovery of Witches‘ farewell run will premiere in January 2022 in the U.S. on AMC+, Sundance Now and Shudder.

In addition to Goode and Palmer, the ensemble cast included Owen Teale, Malin Buska, Alex Kingston, Aiysha Hart, Edward Bluemel, Lindsay Duncan, Peter McDonald, Trevor Eve, Gregg Chillin, Adelle Leonce, Tanya Moodie, Daniel Ezra, Toby Regbo, Steven Cree, Jacob Ifan, Ivanno Jeremiah, Greg McHugh, Olivier Huband, Paul Rhys and Parker Sawyers.

