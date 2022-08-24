Discovery of terrifying creature puts the great white shark in the shade

Thalassotitan atrox - University of Bath

What do you get if you cross a Komodo dragon, a great white shark, a T.Rex and a killer whale?

It might sound like a joke, but scientists have discovered a new terrifying creature that once swam Earth’s oceans, embodying the traits of some of the world’s deadliest creatures.

Named Thalassotitan atrox - meaning Dreadful Titan of the Sea - the 30ft giant sat at the top of the food chain, gobbling down other sea monsters such as plesiosaurs, with its huge jaws.

A team from the University of Bristol discovered the first fossil of the giant sea lizard dating from roughly 66 million years, just before the dinosaurs were wiped out when an asteroid hit the Earth.

Scientists even believe they have found remains of Thalassotitan’s victims in the same fossil beds near Casablanca in Morocco. They discovered a 1.6ft plesiosaur head, as well as jaws and skulls of other large sea lizard species with signs of acid erosion.

The team believes the creatures had been digested in Thalassotitan’s stomach before it spat out the bones. Thalassotitan’s teeth were also broken, chipped and worn down suggesting they had been used to chew the bones of large marine reptiles.

“It’s circumstantial evidence,” said Dr Nick Longrich, senior lecturer from the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath.

“We can’t say for certain which species of animal ate all these other mosasaurs. But we have the bones of marine reptiles killed and eaten by a large predator.

“And in the same location, we find Thalassotitan, a species that fits the profile of the killer – it’s a mosasaur specialised to prey on other marine reptiles. That’s probably not a coincidence.”

Thalassotitan, had an enormous five-foot-long skull with massive conical teeth like a killer whale, allowing it to rip apart huge prey.

Mosasaurs were not dinosaurs, but enormous marine lizards and distant relatives of modern iguanas and monitor lizards.

They looked like Komodo dragons with flippers instead of legs and had a shark-like tail fin.

“Thalassotitan was an amazing, terrifying animal,” added Dr Longrich, who led the study.

“Imagine a Komodo Dragon crossed with a great white shark crossed with a T. Rex, crossed with a killer whale.”

The new creature lived in the final million years of the Age of Dinosaurs and would have been a contemporary of animals like T. Rex and Triceratops.

The new find suggests that mosasaurs were not in decline before the asteroid impact that drove the Cretaceous mass extinction, but were flourishing and would have likely survived without the catastrophe.

The new find was published in the journal Cretaceous Research.