Discovery+ Reports 24 Million Subscribers in Q1 Ahead of WarnerMedia Merger

Warner Bros. Discovery issued first-quarter results Tuesday for Discovery Inc. only, which showed the company cable business reported a jump in profit and added 2 million streaming subscribers, assuaging fears that Hollywood’s streaming strategy was in jeopardy after Netflix warned some millions of paying customers may cancel in the months ahead.

Profit for from the Discovery cable business rose to $456 million, compared with $140 million in the year-ago, while revenue jumped 13% to nearly $3.2 billion. Subscriber numbers — a key metric on Wall Street to determine how streaming services are performing, and carry more weight for investors than profit and revenue figures — brought Discovery+ customers to a total of 24 million.

Former WarnerMedia owner AT&T reported last week the entertainment side of the business profit fell 33 percent to $1.3 billion due to costs associated with CNN+ and continued investments in HBO Max. Revenue edged up at HBO and its HBO Max

Discovery reported that pre-merger revenues jumped 13% to nearly $3.2 million.

The entertainment giant’s first quarterly report comes amid criticism the industry made expensive wrong-way bets that consumers would quickly embrace a streaming future. Warner Bros. Discovery officially became a new company on April 8, and 11 days later Netflix shocked Wall Street by reporting 200,000 subscribers cancelled accounts during the first quarter. It marked the first time in more than a decade the company lost subscribers, which management forecasts might snowball into the millions by June.

David Zaslav, the longtime Discovery chief who now heads Warner Bros. Discovery, exacerbated concerns with the April 11 announcement CNN+ was being shuttered just three weeks after launch. The company spent $300 million to build the streamer, which only achieved an estimated 150,000 subscribers.

“I know we have the resources but we can plan on being careful and judicious,” he told analysts during a conference call with analysts. “Our goal is to compete with the leader streaming companies, not win the spending war.”

He added that the company is diversified with “linear, and “uses every leg of the stock so its not dependent on one.”

Warner Bros. Discovery was seen in Hollywood as a strong competitor against industry leaders Disney and Netflix. Disney is Hollywood’s biggest company with a $218 billion stock market valuation, while Netflix is second with a $92 billion value despite the $50 billion wiped out in last week’s selloff.

The combination melds some of the most storied films from Warner Bros.’s archives with Discovery’s networks that focus mostly on hit reality shows on HGTV, Food Network, TLC and others. Besides the networks, the new company also controls cable news channel CNN, and the HBO and Discovery streaming platforms.

The deal came together after AT&T decided last year to unravel its entertainment-oriented holdings to focus on phone and internet service. Zaslav quickly reached out to the telephone giant, laying out ambitious plans to potential build a “Netflix killer” where the new company’s movies, reality shows, documentaries and news are all bundled under one banner.

The CEO pledged at least $3 billion of cost savings, much that of expected to come with layoffs among the combined companies’ more than 30,000 employees.

Disney, a major rival, said building a streaming service helped it attract subscribers by leaning on its franchises, such as “Star Wars” or Marvel franchise films, to suit the needs of fans and keep them as customers. Analysts believe while Netflix certainly had a head start, the amount of new competition means there’s now a limited number of subscribers that each will be able to maintain.