Discovery Plus to launch in Canada on Oct. 19 under partnership with Corus

TORONTO — Discovery Plus is coming to Canada next week.

The newly minted streaming platform, which specializes in non-fiction programming, says it will launch Oct. 19 for Canadian subscribers.

With it comes more than 200 exclusive and original series as well as 60,000 episodes of programming from its library of cable TV networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC and Animal Planet.

The platform will also host a variety of original programs, including "Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygard," "No Responders Left Behind" and "Queen of Meth."

Discovery Plus is priced at $4.99 per month with ads and $6.99 for an upgraded ad-free version.

The streaming platform, which rolled out in many international markets earlier this year, joins a growing number of options in Canada that include established services Netflix and Crave, and newer entrants Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus.

As part of Discovery's streaming arrival in Canada, the company has bolstered its joint venture with Corus Entertainment, a long-time traditional TV partner.

A new marketing agreement between the media companies will use Corus' linear TV networks, radio, digital, and social platforms to promote Discovery Plus programming.

The Toronto-based Corus will also hang onto its existing first-run exclusivity rights for most programs, as well as full exclusive rights for Canadian shows that include "Island of Bryan" and "Great Chocolate Showdown," according to representatives.

Corus will also keep its channels branded with Discovery properties — HGTV and Food Network among them — as part of its StackTV streaming package on Amazon Prime Video. The $12.99 per month plan bundles programming from those channels together with Global, Showcase and others owned by Corus.

Discovery Plus will be available on various streaming devices, including ones from Apple, Roku and Amazon. It will also be compatible with Chromecast and other Google products, as well as recent Xbox models and Samsung smart TVs.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CJR.B)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2021.

David Friend, The Canadian Press