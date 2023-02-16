Discovery Education and Social Impact Partners Offer K-12 Teachers and Families Nationwide Digital Resources To Engage Students in Engineers Week

Virtual Field Trips

The Future is Now Virtual Field Trip from Reach for the Sky - designed with Edge at Hudson Yards - takes students on a virtual adventure into NYC's newest and most forward-thinking neighborhood and the incredible observation deck where marvels of modern engineering elevate the possibilities of everyday life to meet with various leaders about the history, social impact, and STEM behind the new gravity-defying structure. After the VFT, students can start engineering by creating prototypes of their own design using the Engineering Design Process.

The Play to Learn Virtual Field Trip celebrates students' ability to learn and create change through the power of play. Created by Build the Change - an educational partnership between Discovery Education and LEGO Sustainability Team - the Play to Learn Virtual Field Trip takes students from the Home of the Brick in Billund, Denmark to meet real-life LEGO® play experts, and discover how important play can be. Then students meet U.S. Sea Turtle Conservationists as they introduce us to some big challenges facing our planet and learn alongside student peers as they play, collaborate, and create! Educators can take the learning further with an array of standards-aligned resources bringing to life the power of play in any learning environment through hands-on challenges that engage students in important sustainability topics like biodiversity, climate change, and the environment.

The Operation Build It Virtual Field Trip gives students the tools to embrace DIY and engage in engineering in their everyday lives. This VFT was created in partnership with The Home Depot® for the program Science Fair Central, a suite of no-cost resources designed to STEAM-power classrooms and homes across the country as students prepare for the careers of tomorrow. With 10 million students from grades K-12 participating in science fairs and STEAM events every year, Science Fair Central aims to give students the tools to take their projects to the next level. In this VFT, students are joined by creative and highly-skilled makers to learn how they can create an at-home DIY workshop and develop practical trade skills and know how to tackle challenges that are meaningful to students and their communities.

Career Experiences

Students can meet real-life engineers from their classroom during Engineers Week from Engineering Dreams, a program with ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers). These 30- minute virtual visits introduce your students to real engineers as problem-solvers for good who will demonstrate how they use the engineering design process and diverse teams to develop the best possible solutions for community impact. Learn more and register your classroom here.

The STEM Careers Coalition™ (SCC) released a curated collection to spotlight engineering professionals in STEM. Follow along as the SCC demonstrates how teachers can introduce students to STEM with over 200 resources designed to uncover students' STEM skills to activate future solution seekers. Students can see people like them in engineering roles that are changing the world while also diving deeper with hands-on student activations, lessons, and activities.

Trane Technologies' Sustainable Futures Virtual Field Trip gives students a unique, up-close look at how a global climate innovation company impacts our world. Students will meet employees across multiple fields to see how their various roles create comfortable, clean and energy-efficient solutions for homes, buildings and transportation. The multifaceted learning program also includes interactive tools, resources, and volunteers to engage and inspire students to learn, think, and solve the world's biggest sustainability challenges, like climate change and food waste, through sustainable innovation.