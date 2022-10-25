Discovery Education and Dollar General Literacy Foundation Partner on New Initiative Promoting Literacy

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Discovery Education announced today the launch of a new education initiative - Discover Literacy - created in partnership with the Dollar General Literacy Foundation promoting literacy nationwide. Designed to support the development of critical literacy skills in K-2 students, Discover Literacy offers teachers, students, and caregivers access to a powerful suite of in-school and after-school digital resources at no cost.

Discover Literacy's standards-aligned resources are designed for wherever learning takes place. Addressing the five key literacy topics of phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension, Discover Literacy provides educators, students, and afterschool professionals with six-to-eight-minute microlearnings that provide hands-on learning for an explicit, systematic approach to instruction, as well as opportunities to practice new skills. The partnership also helps up-skill teachers and after-school professionals with research-based support for professional learning that focuses on promoting equity in education. Learn more about Discover Literacy here.

"We are excited to help equip and empower teachers with research-based microlessons and fun activities for students," said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. "A great education is built on strong literacy skills. We are thrilled to partner with Discovery Education and National Afterschool Alliance to bring high-quality literacy resources to classrooms across the country."

In addition, the National Afterschool Association is a supporting partner providing insight and expertise to engage and support afterschool professionals. NAA membership includes more than 30,000 professionals who reach roughly 600,000 youth through community-based, school-based, and private afterschool programs.

"Research shows that literacy development is a cornerstone of success for students and a priority for schools. We are proud to partner with Dollar General and the National Afterschool Association to provide educators innovative resources that empower students with literacy skills," said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education.

Learn more about Discover Literacy at DiscoverLiteracydg.com or within Discovery Education's K-12 learning platform. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators an enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction.

