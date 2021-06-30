Discovery+ To Blast Off With ‘Last Exit: Space’ From Werner Herzog, Rudolph Herzog

Discovery+ is embarking on an out-of-this-world adventure with filmmakers Werner Herzog and his son Rudolph Herzog.

The streaming platform announced today it has acquired Last Exit: Space, a documentary about “mankind’s push to colonize space,” directed by the younger Herzog and executive produced and narrated by his father, Werner.

More from Deadline

“Last Exit: Space promises to take audiences on a spectacular voyage across our planet, out into the stars and beyond our dreams,” discovery+ noted in a release. “More than 7 billion humans walk this Earth. Our resources are dwindling, our planet is dying. Since time immemorial, man has looked up into the night sky wondering what’s out there. With more than 100 billion planets in the Milky Way alone, could one of them be our future home?”

Rudolph Herzog, a filmmaker and author, described the project as a “brand-new creative collaboration for my father and me,” adding, “Mankind’s quest to become space colonists has always been a fascination – the cutting-edge technology it requires, and the geniuses, dreamers and mavericks who lead this ambition.”

Discovery+ logo

Lisa Holme, group SVP of content and commercial strategy for Discovery, called the Herzogs, Vater und Sohn, “uniquely suited to tell a story of such grand ambition and scale.”

“With Discovery’s strong history of creative leadership for stories covering exploration, space and science,” Holme commented, “discovery+ is the perfect streaming home for Last Exit: Space.”

Earlier this week, Discovery won a Daytime Emmy Award for its coverage of NASA’s launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. “Discovery and Science Channels set ratings records with their live coverage of, and unprecedented access to…” the Dragon capsule launch and splashdown, the network said

Story continues

Gunpowder & Sky, Spring Films, and Taglicht Media co-produced Last Exit: Space, which will premiere on discovery+ later this year.

“We’re always looking for bold stories from fearless storytellers,” said Floris Bauer, president, Gunpowder & Sky. “So you can only imagine how fired up we are to partner with the incomparable Herzogs on a project that explores some of humanity’s greatest questions.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.