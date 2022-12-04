Discover villa living in The Willows with a 20k Your Way promotion for rate buy-down, closing costs or options

Weichert Realtors Welch & Company real estate agent and The Willows community manager Amy Maher, along with colleague Brenda Youness, has had a part in selling nearly every home in this south Johnson County community — now approaching its final phase — since it started building nearly three years ago.

So, it comes as no surprise that as available homes wind down in this sought-after new homes community, Maher and Youness are especially excited about matching buyers to the seven remaining villas in Willow Pointe. The beautiful maintenance-provided neighborhood within The Willows, offering homeowners a “lock-and-leave” lifestyle that is a priority with many buyers desiring to downsize and shed lawn work and snow shoveling chores, also boasts diverse reverse and ranch floor plans in various stages of construction.

“And right now, we’re offering a 20k Your Way promotion that can be applied on select villas toward a mortgage rate buy-down, closing costs or other options,” Maher explained. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to purchase a gorgeous, detached home situated in an extraordinary neighborhood like The Willows, a rarity in Johnson County.

Youness emphasizes that maintenance-provided Willow Pointe simplifies homeownership, and monthly homes association dues are reasonable.

“There are many benefits to purchasing a home here,” she said. “Discerning buyers can choose from reverse plans and even two ranches by some of the area’s top builders. And the customizable promotion allows buyers to decide how they want to use the $20,000 on their qualifying villa purchase.”

Award-winning school district, prime location. Maher notes the demand for luxury villa living appeals to buyers eager for a unique maintenance-provided environment that is in the Blue Valley School District and close to Johnson County’s dining, shopping and entertainment scene, including the new upscale Fareway Meat Market, a boutique shopping experience within walking distance of The Willows.

“This isn’t a one-size-fits-all neighborhood, but one with a distinctive look, which resonates with villa seekers,” Maher said. “Although many Willow Pointe buyers are empty nesters with grown children, they like the idea of investing in a home in one of the country’s top-rated school districts. Prospective homeowners are sure to find a place in Willow Pointe that enhances their life and style — Brenda and I often hear the word ‘energizing’ when it comes to living here.”

Youness agrees with Maher, pointing out The Willows’ community amenities are accentuated by nearby acclaimed public walking and biking trails and parks. “This is an excellent location in Johnson County for active people who enjoy the outdoors,” she said.

Willow Pointe: Final available inventory featuring top-notch builders and high-quality homes. Precisely chosen design elements and high-quality materials and finishes by some of Kansas City’s top-tier builders highlight the villas under construction, resulting in homes that effortlessly blend life and style.

Dave Gundersen of The Dave Gundersen Team, RE/MAX Realty Suburban, has sold four clients homes in The Willows for various reasons, with one unifying thread: location.

“All of my buyers were familiar with this part of Johnson County and wanted to stay in the area around Pflumm and 143rd,’” he said. “One couple wanted to be close to St. Thomas Aquinas, another was downsizing and wanted a reverse floor plan, yet another is an avid golfer, and it was a bonus for him to be near a golf course. All appreciated the quality of the builders at The Willows and know the value of purchasing in the Blue Valley School District. It’s rare to find a community whose location checks the boxes. These villas will go quickly, as will the rest of the community’s inventory.”

Rodrock Homes’ Sage, a true ranch, has three bedrooms and two baths and is priced in the low $600s. New Mark Homes has two plans underway in Willow Pointe: the Payton, a ranch/reverse with four bedrooms and three baths

($649, 900) that will be available by year’s end; and the Kylee, a four-bedroom, three-bath reverse plan available at $699,950. Bickimer Homes’ Jefferson EX is a four-bedroom, three-bath reverse-style plan for $746,205.

James Engle Custom Homes has two homes in Willow Pointe that will be available mid-2023: the Princeton, a 1.5-story reverse with four bedrooms and three baths (high $700s), and the Sarasota, a 1.5-story reverse with four bedrooms and three baths (low $800s). Covenant Custom Homes’ Josephine is a four-bedroom, three-bath reverse plan (mid $700s).

“These homes are super stylish, the height of user-friendly, signature design by renowned Kansas City builders,” Maher said. “Most are available for buyers to choose finishes, color palettes, materials and other details.”

Availability going fast: Visit Willow Pointe in The Willows today. With only seven villas remaining in the maintenance-provided neighborhood of this popular community, Maher encourages interested buyers act now.

“Buying a home in this community, whether it’s in Willow Pointe or Willow Grove, with 13 homes under construction and one available home site, or The Preserve, which has one estate-quality home for sale, represents an investment in your future,” she said.

Maher and Youness are onsite at The Willows to answer questions and guide you through the community from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. today and Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or tour available homes and floor plans virtually 24/7 at thewillowskc.com.

The Willows | A Covenant – Rodrock Homes Community

Marketed by: Weichert REALTORS Welch & Company

Website: thewillowskc.com

Contact: 913-229-0222

Prices on available homes range from $600s to more than $1.2 million