Discover Samsung has daily savings on 4K TVs, appliances and more—shop the best tech deals now

Samsung is one of the biggest names in tech for the stylish designs and advanced features of its numerous devices. The brand has made top-rated additions to the world of smartphones, refrigerators, earbuds and TVs, so it's safe to say it's a sought-after name. If you're in the market for a powerful washing machine or an eye-catching screen for your living room, Discover Samsung has you covered.

Now through Sunday, March 26, Samsung is offering a plethora of deals on select devices. These range from compact earbuds to spacious appliances, and everything in between. The event will feature daily deals on select devices for your home and beyond. On top of that are flash savings on items lasting for short periods during the day. For example, you can get the 85-inch Q60B QLED 4K smart TV for $700 off at $1,599 with two years of Samsung Care+ for $1 today only. Meanwhile, tomorrow, March 22 will feature the 7.5-cubic-foot Smart Dial gas dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed dry in Brushed Black for $850 off at $1,249 with three years of Samsung Care+ for $39.

One of today's deals you can score is on the 85-Inch Samsung Q70A Smart TV. Normally listed from $3,299.99, you can get this 4K OLED screen in its largest size for $1,600 off. When we tested the Samsung Q70A, we were impressed with its ample brightness and deep, inky black levels that made movies and TV shows really pop. The TV also comes with a variety of supportive features, including Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for better gaming experiences, plus Smart Hub software for a better platform interface.

You can also get your freshly-washed clothes as dry and cozy as you need them to be with the help of the 7.4-cubic-foot smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+ on sale today. Typically listed for $1,199, you can get this laundry essential for as low as $799 thanks to a price cut of $400. Samsung says the dryer comes with Steam Sanitize+ technology that works to reduce wrinkles and odors. The dryer is even outfitted with Wi-Fi connectivity so you can easily schedule and start your wash from the convenience of our smartphone.

Those are mere morsels of savings to score at Discover Samsung so be sure to keep this page bookmarked for daily updates on the best deals from the event. Whatever kind of tech you need, this is the time to bring it home without breaking the bank.

