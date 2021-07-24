Discover Incredible Offerings from Startups And Small Medium Business this Prime Day 2021

Amazon India is back with its Prime Day event this year on July 26 and 27th 2021. The two-day annual shopping event for all Prime members will offer the best of deals, new launches and blockbuster entertainment " all from the comfort of their homes.

This Prime Day is also being dedicated to the small and medium businesses across India to help them bounce back from the pandemic. Lakhs of sellers, including startups and brands, artisans and weavers will occupy pride of place during Prime Day 2021.Moreover, over 75,000 local offline shops will make their Prime Day debut this year.

Over 800+ startups and emerging brands under Amazon Launchpad will be launching a stunning new range of products across various innovative categories.

Not just that, over 500 women-led businesses, NGOs and Government bodies from Amazon Saheli are providing a selection of over 90,000 products across categories like Fashion, Jewellery and Books while over 1.2 million artisans and weavers from Amazon Karigar are offering deals on over 272 crafts like Sambalpuri sarees, Jamdani sarees, block printed dresses, blue art pottery etc from across India on Prime Day 2021.

While their products help you discover joy, your support towards local Indian startups and artisans ensures that their livelihood is taken care of as well. That's a win-win for everybody and one of the well, prime reasons that we're excited about Prime Day 2021.

In keeping with the generous spirit, here's a curated list of items that must be in shopping carts on Prime Day ready for checkout.

Jus' Amazing: Here's your chance to satisfy midnight pasta cravings with Jus' Amazing's Creamy Alfredo Pasta Sauce. Just adding the pasta sauce will make you feel like a masterchef at the end! Developed by founders who are parents themselves, the brand is suitable for all age groups and is made with 100% natural ingredients.

G5

Flyberry Gourmet: Want go on a diet but are unable to control your sweet tooth? Worry no more as Flyberry Gourmet brings to healthy alternatives to sweets and desserts, especially with their Choco Date Fudge, which is as close you can get to heaven in a jar. It's super healthy without any added sugars, palm oil or preservatives. It's just good dates, great chocolate and fudge that you can't stop loving.

Story continues

g8

SockSoho: Good socks that keep the one part of your body always on the move is as essential as breathing. Which is exactly what SockSoho provides. Grab their Luxury Solid Color Socks for Men Pack of 3 that's made with premium Scottish Lisle cotton. The fabric is stronger yet feels softer on the skin giving extra strength to your toe and heel for comfort and durability.

G4

Mylo Care: Does your skin feel dry and unhappy? Get your skin a new best friend in the form of Mylo Care's Mylo Vitamin C Daily Mattifying Skin Mist Toner. This product is a blend of natural ingredients, induced with fruit extracts like Cucumber, Orange, Lemon, Witch Hazel, Green Tea and Vitamin C. You will feel fresh and get even tone skin without the hassle of following a 10-step skin care routine.

G6

Bar Box: Love making cocktails at home but don't know where to start? Now you can feel like a professional bartender with Bar Box's Cocktail Shaker Barware Set. These boxes come with a muddler, teardrop bar spoon, hawthorne strainer, tong, two pourers and double ended measuring jigger as well as a recipe guide. They also make great choices for gifting and have specially curated gift sets for different occasions, which we're willing to bet will make anyone receiving them a very happy person indeed.

g11

Springfit: A good night's sleep is terribly underrated, especially in today's uncertain times. Thankfully, you can sleep like a baby every night and wake up fresh like a daisy every morning with Springfit mattresses. Their premium mattresses ensure the perfect sleep every night. Pair this with the Springfit Pro Activ Jump 8 Layered Pillow Top Model, and you're all set to drive away your sleeping blues.

Ceramic Planters by Divyakalaa: There is something magical in the way flowers and plants instantly give our living spaces a more relaxed and friendlier vibe and we want to help you achieve that with our carefully selected collection of pots and planters in various sizes. Nurture your green thumb with gorgeous planters that steal your breath away. These ceramic planters by Divyakala are handcrafted to give a vibrant and unique look that is sure to light up the surroundings.

g9

Kolhapuri Chappals by Kalapuri: Always in style, these Kolhapuri sandals are a must have statement piece for every woman. What's more, at Kalapuri, these stylish sandals are handmade by master artisans. Made of genuine leather, they exude great comfort and are a luxurious staple that complete any look! These sandals contain just the right mix of comfort and style. Go get yours, this Prime Day!

Handmade Kurti with Dupatta set by ASCart: Explore the collection of beautifully designed kurtis and dupatta sets by ASCart. Each piece is elegantly crafted giving it a luxurious touch and feel. Handmade by weavers, the apparel has a slight irregularity in design and color, which is the sign of a handwoven piece. A melange of timeless tradition and contemporary style, this kurti is brought to you by the Star Fashion Jaipur. It comes with a Hand Block Print and Embroidery pattern that lends it a quaint charm.

g2

Traditional Bangles by Swara Creations : Enhance your beauty and style statement with lustrous collections of antique bangles, kadas, bracelets and Traditional Golden Bangles Set with Red and Green Stone by Swara Creations. These bangles can be worn on various occasions and are sure to add to your style quotient.

G3

Multi-function Kitchen Storage Rack by Klaxon: Tired of organising the kitchen after every meal? Get yourself a Klaxon kitchen storage rack set and say goodbye to all your kitchen troubles. Klaxon provides great multi-function storage racks that help one stay organised especially if you don't have a lot of room. You can have your cutlery, cooking tools, spices and sauces - all in one rack! Never forget where your essential pantry items are ever again.

G12

Handloom Sarees by Look and Adorn : Traditional, trendy, stylish and graceful, there's no denying that a woman's beauty is accentuated by a saree. Embody the beauty of traditional Indian crafts in these beautiful handloom sarees by Look and Adorn. Be a picture of sophistication at work, draped in a blue embossed saree with jacquard pallu. You'll find that many of the saris come with a matching saree blouse. This will keep you cool and comfortable throughout the day due to its lightweight nature. Additionally, this saree comes with an unstitched matching blouse piece. Step out in this beautiful trendy saree by draping it with full grace and style. It can be teamed up with minimal ethnic gold jewellery or silver oxidized jewellery, jhumkas, bangles and stylish ethnic footwear to get compliments from admirers for your impressive choice.

g1

All of these items along with thousands of other unique and differentiated products will be available to Amazon Prime members during Prime Day 2021. We're sure you're as excited as us to make the most of these amazing products and offers. If you haven't already, sign up for a Prime membership right now and have a joyous Prime Day 2021.

The article is Created by Studio 18 team on behalf of Amazon

Also See: Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Best deals on Lenovo Legion 5, Acer Nitro 5, Asus ROG Strix GT15 desktop and more

In Brad Stone's book Amazon Unbound, critical perspectives on the transformation of Amazon, and Jeff Bezos

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices and more

Read more on Business by Firstpost.