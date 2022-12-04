Discover the Buyer’s Advantage Promotion Offered at Tom French’s Olathe community

Tom French has earned a stellar reputation for quality during his 40+ year career. A leader in developing and building both maintenance-provided and single-family neighborhoods, French has several communities in progress, providing prospective buyers many options to suit their needs, desires and lifestyles.

The single-family new home community Covington Creek and the twin villa community Covington Court are ideally located in Olathe near 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in a treed, secluded, low-traffic area. In the Olathe Northwest school district, students are within walking distance of Millbrooke Elementary, Summit Trail Middle School, The Goddard School and the new St. Paul School Campus. An abundance of retail shops, restaurants, medical offices and daycare centers are just down the road. Several spec homes are under construction in both communities.

“Nearby parks, trails and recreational areas provide a wealth of outdoor enjoyment,” noted marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with ReeceNichols Real Estate. “These are special communities, in a desirable location.”

Covington Creek

Developed by Tom French, Phase Two of this single-family home community is open and offers an abundance of gorgeous walkout homesites backing to greenspace. Several homes are in progress by featured builders Symphony Homes and Tom French Construction.

And through December, Covington Creek is offering a Buyer’s Advantage Promotion: With an accepted contract on a Symphony Homes or Tom French Construction property currently under construction, the Builder will contribute $7,500 towards an extended rate lock OR a rate buydown OR towards buyer’s closing costs. (Note: Restrictions do apply).

Symphony Homes’ Landon II plan at over 3,100 square feet and offering four bedrooms, is a spacious one and a half story plan that accentuates main level living. The open kitchen, dining and great rooms, plus master bedroom, den and laundry room are all on the main level. The large lower level can be finished for additional living space. Featuring gorgeous wood floors and white cabinets, the airy space is crisp and fresh. Trimmed wall treatments, box beams and a beautiful rustic fireplace create a farmhouse style today’s buyer will love.

Construction is underway on three Alexander II homes. The reverse story and a half plan, also by Symphony Homes, offers an open floor plan with traditional yet modern and contemporary elements. The kitchen and dining area flow into a large great room overlooking the covered deck with an outdoor corner fireplace. Storage is abundant, including a large walk-in kitchen pantry, plus the mudroom off the garage is great for keeping coats and gear organized. The walkout lower-level rec room with standard feature walk-behind bar adds additional living space. One which backs to green space will be available in mid-February.

Tom French Construction has started construction on a new two-story plan, the Bentley, with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a modern farmhouse exterior.

Covington Court

One of Tom’s most popular maintenance-provided communities, the neighborhood offers home sites to start from the ground up, or consider one of several twin villas under construction, with prices starting in the mid $500,000s.

Phase Two is well underway, offering the popular reverse story and a half plans, the Ensley II, with two bedrooms on the main level, and the Alderwood II. Four walkout home sites remain for the Alderwood II plan.

Phase Two also offers the new Ensley III plan, a true ranch with three bedrooms on the main level. The open floor plans are ideal with the kitchens and dining areas flowing into the large great rooms overlooking the covered decks and patios. One is available for immediate occupancy for those wanting or needing to move soon.

“Tom had many requests for a three-bedroom ranch plan and the new Ensley III plan has received such a positive response,” said Hoskinson. “Covington Court is an opportunity to ‘right size’ your next home purchase, with all the new energy efficient products being used today in newly constructed homes.”

The ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle at Covington Court twin villas is attractive to many, regardless of age or life stage. Lawn and landscape care, snow removal, roof and gutter repair/replacement, exterior painting and building insurance are all taken care of by the homes association.

Amenities for the sister communities Covington Creek and Covington Court, including a pool and playground area, are ready for enjoyment.

Contact Susan Hoskinson at 913-484-2839 for further information on these and other Tom French communities. Video walkthroughs, along with extra photos of models and available homes are offered online. For more information, visit TomFrenchHomes.com.

Tom French Homes Locations:

Covington Court - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the mid $500s. Tour the model, built by Tom French Construction, at 11440 S. Waterford Drive.

Covington Creek - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the mid $600s.

Open Hours: Covington Court is open Saturdays and Sundays 12pm-4:30pm. To tour homes in Covington Creek, Contact Susan Hoskinson at 913-484-2839.

Website: TomFrenchHomes.com

